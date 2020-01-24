WhatsApp testing dark mode

The feature is available for beta users on version 2.20.13.
PHOTO: AFP
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Instant messaging service WhatsApp is testing dark mode in its latest beta release.

Android Police, which sighted the feature, reports that it allows users to choose between three themes: Dark, Light and System Default.

The System Default theme makes the app match the device's setting.

To find the feature, go to Settings, then Chats and select Theme.

Android Police says the dark mode is more of a "paint job" that is easier on the eyes and is not a true-black tone.

True-black tones not only look darker but also help reduce power consumption on OLED screens.

