When the older generation become dependent on their smartphones

"I don't have a smartphone addiction. My wife does," claims Lioh Cheng Lim, 61, glancing at his partner of over three decades.

"No, don't believe him. He is more addicted to the smartphone than I am!" retorts Yea Bee Hong, 62.

Retired radiographer Lioh relents and admits that he does use his smartphone a lot and that in fact, it is the first thing he reaches for right after he wakes up.

"I get up and check all the unread messages on WhatsApp. I have about 20 active WhatsApp groups and it takes about 15 to 20 minutes just to read them. Then I browse through my emails, and other correspondence," adds Lioh who has Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Line, Zoom and Viber accounts.

Lioh reaches for his smartphone the moment he wakes up every morning. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

As the current Rotary District 3300 Governor, Lioh says that he is predominantly occupied on the smartphone, posting activities, liaising with fellow local and international members and sharing educational messages across the Club's social media accounts.

Yea is a retired teacher who spends most of her time on Facebook, keeping in touch with her former students and colleagues. She has over 900 friends on Facebook, and according to alerts from the social media platform, Yea spends at least six hours a day looking at the screen.

"I think she'll die without her handphone. She even takes it when she goes to the toilet. Actually, recently she was locked in the toilet. Thank goodness she had her handphone so she could call for help," shares her husband.

Yea claims that she is only on her phone when she isn't occupied with other activities. "Usually I teach tuition classes and am too busy then to look at my phone. Only when I have nothing to do am I always on the phone."

Smartphones and the elderly

Lioh and Yea are just two of the many senior citizens who have become dependent on, and possibly even addicted to, smartphones.

Lioh (left) and Yea sometimes communicate via WhatsApp even when they are both at home at the same time. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

According to Useful, Social And Enjoyable: Mobile Phone Adoption By Older People, smartphone usage among the elderly is dictated by several factors namely social influence, usefulness and relatedness. The 2009 paper states that after overcoming the initial resistance to learn new technology, the elderly begin to enjoy the experience of using it.

This is motivated by "heightened self-esteem" especially when they could perform certain chores by themselves, for example paying bills or buying items online. It also helps that the smartphone allows them to get information and communicate with others.

But when is it too much? Is it when Lioh and Yea use WhatsApp to communicate even when they are at home at the same time?

Habit or addiction?

Silicon Valley-based consultant and writer Alex Soojung-Kim Pang says that the elderly are susceptible to smartphone addiction like the younger generation. "We're all human," says the author of The Distraction Addiction.

Pang believes that a smartphone is a tool for distraction and that the elderly are simply distracted.

Pang suggests a digital detox not just for senior citizens but for anyone finding themselves overly attached to their gadgets. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"Technologies are designed to be distracting and companies spend enormous amounts of money researching ways to get us hooked," Pang says in an email interview.

The distraction is oftentimes harmless, but must be taken seriously if it alters the elderly's lives negatively, says clinical psychologist Yap Chee Khong.

"In order for the behaviour to be considered an addiction, one should look at how often they are on the phone and whether it affects their daily functions," says Yap, adding that smartphone addiction among the elderly is yet to be included in the universal mental health guideline, the Diagnostic And Statistical Manual Of Mental Disorders.

But like all forms of addiction, smartphone addiction among the older generation can be determined by looking at several factors.

Yap says that we need to understand the thinking behind one’s attachment to their smartphone. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"Do you believe that when this person uses a smartphone, it affects the person's family life, social life and work? Do you notice that the person must have a handphone to survive, or they can't function well? Even though we don't have a formal diagnosis here, it is consistent with the definition of addiction," says Yap.

He adds that this then leads to the question of "why" the elderly are addicted to their smartphones and other gadgets. "Is it biological, psychological or social?" he asks.

A biological need

According to Yap, when humans do something they love, their brains would secrete hormones like endorphins that would reinforce the behaviour.

"Every time we do something and we release that kind of hormone, it forms a cycle telling us 'I like this, let's do this again'," he says.

Some people may even use the smartphone to help them fall asleep - so it's not just about excitement or to be entertained, Yap adds.

"It could be a way for them to make themselves feel tired."

Retired veterinarian Dr Abdul Alim Sidique, 75, says that he relies on his smartphone to lull him to sleep. The nightly ritual includes listening to "sweet" music and symphonies.

Abdul Alim watches videos on YouTube every day. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

In the day time, Abdul Alim spends almost three hours just listening to various news portals, Islamic lectures and speeches on YouTube - a daily habit he formed after getting his first smartphone three years ago.

"I prefer the old feature phone. All I needed to do was press and make a call. The smartphone is too smart for me," he shares.

Psychological attachment

Yap says that we need to understand the thinking behind one's attachment to their smartphone.

"Do they think that the smartphone or gadget will help them pass time? Is it to get information? Is it to keep themselves entertained?" he asks.

For financial consultant Mark Selvarajah, 67, it is all of the above.

Mark cannot remember the last time he was without his smartphone. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"I think I spend a lot of time on the phone. At traffic lights, while waiting for the light to go green, at church, in the toilet. The only time I am off it is probably when I am playing golf, but even then, during breaks, I still look at my phone to check what is happening out there," Mark reveals.

He cannot remember the last time he was without his smartphone. "One time, I had already been on the road, about 15 minutes away from my house, before I realised that I had left my phone back home. I made a U-turn to go get my smartphone," he shares.

Mark says that his habit annoys his wife, especially when he looks at his phone during sermons in a church - "It can get pretty long" is his reason - or at the dinner table.