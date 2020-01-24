'Which Disney Are You' and other fun Instagram filters

Users on social media are sharing videos of Instagram AR filters that let you find out which pop culture character you best identify with.

Even famous personalities are in on the fun. Actress Kate Beckinsale found out she was Pumbaa after playing with the Which Disney Are You filter while actor Brad Pitt was spotted trying out the Which Friends Character Are You filter on a red carpet.

To try out some of these fun filters, users have to find the creator's profile on Instagram using the Search function at the bottom.

Then select the creator's profile and tap on the Smiley Face icon above the photo gird to check out the filters they have made. Pick a filter by tapping on the "Try This" button in the lower left hand corner.

Finally, use the filter by pressing on the record button on the Instagram camera, which will also allow you to save the video and share it with your followers. You can also click on "Save Effect" to keep the filter in your Instagram camera.

Here's a list of creators with popular filters:

Which Disney Are you is made by Arno Partissimo. This is the same filter where football player Lionel Messi found out that he is John Smith from the film Pocahontas. Partissimo also has a filter for users to find out which house they belong to in Harry Potter.

Not even Messi can resist the Disney filter 😂



(via antonelaroccuzzo/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/YZnvLQwI4i — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2020

Nofar Shoshan created the Which Marvel Are You filter. She also has a filter for users to find out which Bratz doll they are.

Which Avenger am I? You won’t believe the SHOCKING result 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ENnAH7LbZT — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 16, 2020

Filippo Soccini has a number of exciting filters on his profile such as In 2020 I Will Be, Today I'm Gonna Listen To which helps users decide on their music for the day and Am I Good Or Evil. Yikes.

Natali.zmi also has a few cool filters, including Which Friends Character Are You,Marvel Character, The Office Character, Big Bang Theory Test, Game Of Thrones Character and DC Character.

Julia Taskaeva's profile has a filter for finding out which BTS song you are, as well as celebrity look-alike and celebrity boyfriend finders.

Jan Trejo lets users find out if they could be Shrek with a Dreamworks Character filter. He also has filters for Pixar and Disney characters.

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, you may be inclined to check out akikokoga's Your Love 2020 filter and Helena Dong's Fortune Cookie filter for a glimpse into the future.