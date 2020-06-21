Which tech stores have reopened in Singapore?

We have officially moved into phase 2 of reopening our economy.

One of the key aspects of phase 2 is that retail businesses will be allowed to resume operation. This means we can now go shop for gadgets at our favourite tech retailers.

Having said that, shopping online is recommended, but if you absolutely must go down to a store and check things out for yourselves first before purchasing, here's a quick list of stores that have reopened or are reopening soon.

We will be updating this list along the way as we get more information.

Apple – Both Orchard Road and Changi Jewel Stores are reopening on June 24. More details here.



– Both Orchard Road and Changi Jewel Stores are reopening on June 24. More details here. ASUS – ASUS Exclusive Store Bugis and ROG STore Bugis have reopened. (For reference.)



– ASUS Exclusive Store Bugis and ROG STore Bugis have reopened. (For reference.) Audio House - Reopened. (For reference.)



- Reopened. (For reference.) Best Denki - All stores have reopened. (For reference.)



- All stores have reopened. (For reference.) Challenger – All stores have reopened. (For reference.)



– All stores have reopened. (For reference.) Courts – All stores have reopened. (For reference.)



– All stores have reopened. (For reference.) Dell - All stores have reopened.



- All stores have reopened. Harvey Norman – All stores have reopened. (For reference.)



– All stores have reopened. (For reference.) Huawei – All Huawei Concept stores have reopened (For reference.)



– All Huawei Concept stores have reopened (For reference.) Lenovo – Funan flagship store reopened.



– Funan flagship store reopened. Oppo – All stores have reopened. Jurong Point Service Centre closed until further notice.



– All stores have reopened. Jurong Point Service Centre closed until further notice. Samsung – All stores have reopened.



– All stores have reopened. Sim Lim Square - The mall has reopened (source). Be sure to check if the store you are interested in has also reopened.

Opening hours might have changed so be sure to check individual stores for their opening hours before heading down. And if you are heading out, remember to adhere to social distancing rules and stay safe.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone