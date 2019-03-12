Who's the funnier Cards Against Humanity writer - AI or humans?

As part of its quirky annual Black Friday tradition, this year the creators of the Cards Against Humanity (CAH) game had their writers compete against an Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a viral stunt to see who would make up the most popular cards.

Not content to pit man against machine for mere bragging rights, CAH management upped the stakes further by stating that if the human writers won, they would each get a US$5,000 (S$6,800) holiday bonus. If the AI won, the human writers would be fired.

CAH added that whoever sold the most card packs over the 16-hour Black Friday contest period would be declared the winner. Each pack sold would contain the 30 most popular cards written by either the human team or the AI.

"Yes! We actually took the time to build a real machine-learning algorithm that generates Cards Against Humanity cards. Or more accurately, we hired some kid from the Internet to make it, " they said, in the FAQ.

Tech journalist Spencer Kelly - the "Internet kid" that wrote the AI - explains that the AI was built on top of AI company OpenAI's GPT-2 neural network, which is designed to generate realistic text by predicting what words makes sense together (like Google's predictive text).

The GPT-2 came already trained in text and pop culture, having gone through 40GB of Internet text - which is roughly equivalent to 40,000 books.

To ensure it writes in CAH's style, Kelly trained it further with 44,000 CAH cards made up of about 2,000 real printed cards, 25,000 card ideas that were never printed and 17,000 unofficial cards from fan-curated lists.

He also applied a filter to the AI's ideas, cutting out cards with words banned by CAH, those with bad grammar and spelling, and those that were too similar to existing cards.

During the contest, users could see the cards being generated by the writers and AI on the CAH website, upvote the ones they liked, and purchase a US$5 pack to vote for whichever collection they liked more.

So who won? The writers narrowly beat the AI, with users buying US$82,860 worth of packs versus US$81,135 of the AI's packs.

"The writers sold 2 per cent more packs, so their jobs will be replaced by automation later instead of right now. Happy Holidays," concluded the CAH management.