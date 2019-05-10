Why Chongqing residents aren't scared of cameras on every corner

Read also

Out of the top 10 cities in the survey, eight are Chinese with only London and Atlanta making an appearance from the Western hemisphere.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras can be seen almost everywhere in this mountainous city in southwest China. Whether it is to monitor traffic, prevent petty theft in restaurants and supermarkets, or monitor public safety in parks and shopping malls - you can be sure there is a camera following your every move.

First-tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai already employ surveillance cameras plus AI and facial recognition technology to regulate traffic and identify drivers who violate road rules. While in Shenzhen, jaywalkers will not only be publicly named and shamed on large LED screens, they will also be notified of their wrongdoing and fined via instant messaging.

But why does Chongqing take the crown and not, say, a tech hub like Shenzhen, which came second in the survey? The answer depends on who you ask.

Some experts say the legacy can be traced to a high-profile campaign to crackdown on organised crime and gangsters under the rule of Bo Xilai, who served as the Communist Party secretary in Chongqing from 2007 to 2012 - before he himself was put on trial for corruption and imprisoned. The campaign involved the launch of major electronic surveillance operations in the city, with wiretaps, eavesdropping, and the monitoring of internet communications.

Surveillance cameras on Chongqing streets, October 2019. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Others point to Chongqing's prominent role in the "Skynet Project", China's national surveillance system which has more than 20 million cameras in public spaces across the country, according to state media. Dedicated to "live surveillance and recording", there are plans to add millions more by 2020.

State media describes Skynet as the world's biggest surveillance network, calling it "the eyes that safeguard China" - but it has also led to fears about the impact of constant surveillance on the public at large, and that it might be used to target dissidents.

"With its lack of actionable privacy rights, a long-standing commitment to surveillance, and political commitment to developing technology, it's not a surprise that China is high in these rankings," said Sophie Richardson, China Director of Human Rights Watch. "Increasingly people across the country cannot live outside the state's line of sight."

Repeated calls to the Chongqing Public Security Bureau seeking comment from authorities on the rankings were not answered.