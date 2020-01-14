Why Malaysians are having fun with Mark Hamill's 'delete Facebook' announcement

PHOTO: Instagram/itsmarkhamill
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

On Jan 13, Hollywood actor Mark Hamill announced that he is deleting his Facebook account in a post on Twitter and Malaysians are having fun with his announcement.

This is due to Hamill accidentally using the Malaysian flag emoji in his announcement instead of the American flag to express how there are more important values than profit. Some users have said they can relate to his announcement while others are also expressing their patriotism with Hamill's tweet.

Hamill eventually corrected himself, using the correct American flag emoji in a subsequent tweet.

In his Twitter announcement, Hamill included a link to a New York Times article, which reported how the platform said it is going to continue to let political campaigns use targeted advertisements to reach out to users.

The article also said that Facebook will not monitor the truthfulness about the messages being sent out as part of the political campaign.

Hamill expressed disappointment over how Facebook seems to value profit to be gained from political ads, instead of working to ensure that its platform is free from smear political campaigns that could affect the election process in the United States.

Hamill has 3.59 million followers on his Twitter account where he tweets frequently to interact with fans. Before he deleted his Facebook page, he had over 900,000 followers on the platform.

More about
Digital malaysia celebrities Social media Twitter Facebook

TRENDING

Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Musicians &#039;play Carlos Ghosn&#039; by squeezing into instrument cases in web craze
Musicians 'play Carlos Ghosn' by squeezing into instrument cases in web craze

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES