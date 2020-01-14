Why Malaysians are having fun with Mark Hamill's 'delete Facebook' announcement

On Jan 13, Hollywood actor Mark Hamill announced that he is deleting his Facebook account in a post on Twitter and Malaysians are having fun with his announcement.

This is due to Hamill accidentally using the Malaysian flag emoji in his announcement instead of the American flag to express how there are more important values than profit. Some users have said they can relate to his announcement while others are also expressing their patriotism with Hamill's tweet.

🇲🇾 > 💰 is the story of my life, Sir. These colors don't run! pic.twitter.com/oFFlQrmijW — Auld Lang Zayn (@bingregory) January 13, 2020

guess the Force is strong with Malaysia — TanpaNama (@ZebraProjek) January 13, 2020

Malaysia loves you too Mark! 🇲🇾 — Megat Danial 214🏆 (@megatdanial) January 13, 2020

Thanks master Skywalker @HamillHimself for mentioning Malaysia. What a shout out https://t.co/eyn7As5o1Z — Budi (@nx51rudd1nxyup) January 13, 2020

Mark Hamill accidentally says Malaysia Boleh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mGoLu5FhUE — Dhevarajan Devadas (@historyogi) January 13, 2020

Hamill eventually corrected himself, using the correct American flag emoji in a subsequent tweet.

🇺🇸>💰 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2020

In his Twitter announcement, Hamill included a link to a New York Times article, which reported how the platform said it is going to continue to let political campaigns use targeted advertisements to reach out to users.

The article also said that Facebook will not monitor the truthfulness about the messages being sent out as part of the political campaign.

Hamill expressed disappointment over how Facebook seems to value profit to be gained from political ads, instead of working to ensure that its platform is free from smear political campaigns that could affect the election process in the United States.

Hamill has 3.59 million followers on his Twitter account where he tweets frequently to interact with fans. Before he deleted his Facebook page, he had over 900,000 followers on the platform.