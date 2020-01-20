Why red packets are unlikely to disappear in Hong Kong despite rise of e-payments

Touching an application on his smartphone, student Danny Wong types in an amount of HK$20 (S$3.50), and clicks the "confirm" button.

The 25-year-old Hongkonger says he just sent lai see to a friend electronically and wished him a happy Lunar New Year.

Hongkongers hand out lai see - red paper packets filled with "lucky money" - on auspicious occasions like birthdays, weddings and the Lunar New Year, which begins on January 25 this year and lasts two weeks.

The festive red packets are given out by Chinese elsewhere too, and are known as hongbao in mainland China, or ang pow and ang pau in other countries.

Now more Hongkongers are taking to sending their festive gifts and greetings digitally, with e-payment operators and banks reporting greater interest in their e-lai see services.

Many like the ease of sending gifts this way, while others feel it is more environmentally friendly to avoid using paper packets.

Hongkongers use about 320 million lai see packets each year, according to a green group. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

But he sticks with tradition when he hands physical red packets to family members.

"For many people, especially the older generation, receiving traditional lai see is considered more sincere," he says.

Two major e-payment service providers, AlipayHK and WeChat Pay HK, expect the e-lai see trend to grow this year.

AlipayHK is adding new features to its "Lucky Money" e-lai see service this year. Those who send gifts this way with creative greetings and upload screenshots to social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram stand to win HK$100.