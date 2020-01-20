Why red packets are unlikely to disappear in Hong Kong despite rise of e-payments

Banks have been urged to not print the year or Chinese zodiac sign on lai see packets so those left over can be used again.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Fiona Sun
Zoe Low
South China Morning Post

Touching an application on his smartphone, student Danny Wong types in an amount of HK$20 (S$3.50), and clicks the "confirm" button.

The 25-year-old Hongkonger says he just sent lai see to a friend electronically and wished him a happy Lunar New Year.

Hongkongers hand out lai see - red paper packets filled with "lucky money" - on auspicious occasions like birthdays, weddings and the Lunar New Year, which begins on January 25 this year and lasts two weeks.

The festive red packets are given out by Chinese elsewhere too, and are known as hongbao in mainland China, or ang pow and ang pau in other countries.

Now more Hongkongers are taking to sending their festive gifts and greetings digitally, with e-payment operators and banks reporting greater interest in their e-lai see services.

Many like the ease of sending gifts this way, while others feel it is more environmentally friendly to avoid using paper packets.

Many like the ease of sending gifts this way, while others feel it is more environmentally friendly to avoid using paper packets.

Hongkongers use about 320 million lai see packets each year, according to a green group. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

But he sticks with tradition when he hands physical red packets to family members.

"For many people, especially the older generation, receiving traditional lai see is considered more sincere," he says.

Two major e-payment service providers, AlipayHK and WeChat Pay HK, expect the e-lai see trend to grow this year.

AlipayHK is adding new features to its "Lucky Money" e-lai see service this year. Those who send gifts this way with creative greetings and upload screenshots to social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram stand to win HK$100.

AlipayHK, launched by Alibaba Group, which owns the Post, says its e-lai see service has been growing since it was introduced in September 2018, although detailed figures have not been released.

The environmentally friendly nature of e-lai see has been a special appeal. "We expect a growing trend of giving out lucky money via mobile wallets," the company says in a statement.

As of March 2019, AlipayHK had more than 2 million users and covered over 50,000 local retail outlets.

Jennifer Tan, its chief executive, says e-lai see is one of multiple features - including cross-border payment and blockchain remittance - the company has introduced to become a super lifestyle application.

Tencent's WeChat Pay HK says it has also seen a significant rise in e-lai see users and transactions over the past two years.

"Mobile payments have become more prevalent in Hong Kong in recent years," says Norman Tam, general manager of international business group of Tencent.

He is optimistic the trend will grow as more people realise the convenience of e-payments and are assured of the security measures provided.

HSBC and Hang Seng Bank launched their e-lai see functions in 2017, while Octopus Cards introduced its e-lai see service for its smartphone app "O! ePay" in 2018.

Local environmental group Greeners Action says it is wasteful to produce a huge amount of paper lai see every year.

It says Hongkongers use about 320 million lai see packets each year, equivalent to 16,000 trees.

Contemporary designs featuring glitter, sequins and even small microphones to record messages have made paper packets harder to recycle, says assistant project manager Yip Chui-man.

For the past 11 years, the group has collected used red packets to redistribute those still in good condition, and the number has been rising every year. Last year, it collected 10 million packets.

"Of course, this is partly because more people know about our project, but we've also noticed an increase in the number of businesses giving out lai see packets," Yip says.

Aside from wanting businesses and organisations to use fewer paper packets, the group also approached 10 banks to get them to agree to exclude the year and Chinese zodiac sign on their red packets, so that any left over can continue to be used.

Despite the growing e-lai see trend, Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, says Hongkongers are less keen on giving festive gifts this way compared with mainland Chinese.

Aside from caring about customs and traditions, many Hongkongers remain concerned about protecting their privacy when it comes to peer-to-peer electronic transfers, he adds.

Information technology sector lawmaker Charles Mok says most people in Hong Kong still prefer to hand out red packets in person.

Cyrus Cheung, marketing manager of Ecoart Group - a major printer of red packets - says it received about 500 orders and printed around 10 million for the coming Lunar New Year.

This is about 40 per cent less than last year, but Cheung blames the recession for companies cutting their budgets, rather than the rising popularity of e-lai see.

"Giving lai see in person is still a tradition in Hong Kong during the Lunar New Year holiday, and it will not disappear because of advanced technologies," he says.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Digital Hong Kong Cashless Payments

TRENDING

Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Monkey business at Bukit Panjang childcare centre
Monkey business at Bukit Panjang childcare centre
Gossip mill: Jeanette Aw sends open plea for help - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Jeanette Aw sends open plea for help - and other entertainment news this week
China confirms 139 new cases of pneumonia over weekend, virus spreads to new cities
China confirms 139 new cases of pneumonia over weekend, virus spreads to new cities
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
&#039;I couldn&#039;t believe this was real&#039;: sister of man who died in PIE accident
'I couldn't believe this was real': sister of man who died in PIE accident
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Chinese theme park&#039;s bungee-jumping pig stunt sparks anger on social media
Chinese theme park's bungee-jumping pig stunt sparks anger on social media
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?

Home Works

Looking for custom furniture? Check out these handpicked vendors
Looking for custom furniture? Check out these handpicked vendors
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued

SERVICES