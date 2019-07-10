Why WeRide believes its remote tech can advance self-driving cars

Read also

5G networks are expected to advance industries like autonomous driving and the internet of things, thanks to massive capacity and speeds expected to be up to 10 times faster than current 4G networks.

With teleoperations technology, a human operator will be able to oversee a fleet of autonomous cars remotely, stepping in when any of those cars encounter a situation in which they cannot navigate safely, said Han. At this point, the operator will be able to take over the car remotely to proceed.

This model will reduce the number of drivers needed to oversee driverless vehicles in today's industry, says Han. Currently, most autonomous cars tested on the road in the US and China still require the presence of a safety driver - a human driver who is ready to take over if the autonomous driving system is befuddled by a complex road situation.

One such exception is Google's Waymo, which last year received a permit to road-test fully driverless cars (with no driver) in California, provided there are remote operators standing by.

For driverless cars to truly be a cost-efficient business, Han believes that technology must eventually reach a level of safety that does not require physical supervision.

"It doesn't matter whether you have 100 or 500 cars doing road testing," said Han. "Eventually, you have to be confident enough [in your technology] to be able to remove the safety driver to make this a real business, otherwise it won't be profitable."