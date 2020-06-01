Wi-fi warships: Japan's plan to lure millennials to the military

As it struggles to attract sufficient numbers of young recruits, Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force has come up with a novel solution: increasing internet access on its warships to make it easier for a generation that has never been without mobile phones to get online while at sea.

At present, crew members have limited access to the internet from specific parts of their ships, primarily due to security concerns.

Senior MSDF officers have decided, however, to expand Wi-fi access to allow off-duty crew members to log on from their sleeping bunks or communal areas such as mess halls, The Mainichi newspaper reported.

The prime reason behind the decision is to attract new recruits to a service that is already seriously undermanned and does not appeal to many young people, sources told the newspaper.

All three arms of Japan's self-defence forces have failed to reach their recruitment targets for the last five years, with the overall recruitment figure in 2018 a mere 70 per cent of what was required.

The situation was particularly serious in the MSDF, where the number of new recruits was just 60 per cent of the target.

"There are a lot of reasons young people do not want to go into the services today," said Hiromi Murakami, a professor of political science at the Tokyo campus of Temple University.

"Because of the controversy surrounding the constitution and Japan's right to have a military, many young Japanese do not have pride in serving the nation in the forces," she said.

Under Article Nine of the constitution, introduced after Japan's defeat in World War II, the country only has defensive military capabilities, although there is growing debate about the role and responsibilities of the Self-Defence Forces.

There is also a movement among conservative politicians, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to revise the constitution to give Japan more leeway in how it uses its military.

"It's a very different attitude to young people in the US, for example, where there is still a sense of pride in serving," said Murakami.