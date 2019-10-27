Will AI succumb to the Solow Paradox of the 1970s and 80s?

Artificial intelligence and big data have been compared to oil and electricity in terms of their importance to future economic growth but will the hype live up to reality?

A growing number of academics, including some Chinese scholars, are calling for a reality check on the much-touted fourth industrial revolution, arguing it could fall victim to what is known as the Solow Paradox.

Postulated by American economist Robert Solow the theory describes the "discrepancy between measures of investment in information technology and measures of output at the national level." The theory was used to help understand the slowdown in productivity growth in the US in the 1970s and 1980s despite rapid development of information technology over the same period.

AI could face the same paradoxical situation, amid growing calls for long-term research and investment in the technology and its dependency on infrastructure and collaborative technologies, according to Du Chuanzhong, a Nankai University professor and director at the Nankai Industrial Economic Institute in China.