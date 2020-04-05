Will doctor’s consultation by video or phone be new norm?

Private medical clinic waiting rooms across Hong Kong have been relatively empty in the past few months as people steer clear of what they see as a potentially dangerous spot to linger. What's more, anyone with a fever, even a mild one, has not been permitted to enter a clinic and has instead been sent to a hospital.

This has pushed private practices, which are keen to continue serving their patients, towards telemedicine - in which patients consult a doctor and receive diagnoses remotely.

The Medical Council of Hong Kong noted an increased use of telemedicine in December, even before the coronavirus outbreak, and it sent guidelines on its use to all registered medical practitioners.

These lay out how to handle prescriptions, medical records and patient evaluations.

Dr Nichola Salmond at Optimal Family Health in Central began offering consultations by teleconferencing app Zoom in mid-March and sees a few patients a day this way.

She says it meets regulations and is effective for those with straightforward conditions or requests for repeat prescriptions, but can be challenging in cases that require an up-close look at a problem.

Take the patient with suspected tonsillitis who she saw by video consultation because the teenager had a fever and could not come to the clinic.

"The examination part was difficult. The girl's mother didn't have the [wooden] stick and could not get her to open her mouth wide enough. It would have been much easier if the patient was in the clinic," says Salmond, who charges the same rate for online and in-person consultations.

Other complaints that can be tricky to diagnose online include musculoskeletal problems, joint and knee issues, rashes and melanomas.

"You can send a picture of a rash, but you also go by how it feels. It's harder to do online, but not impossible. And for melanomas we use a special magnifying glass," says Salmond.

The Matilda International Hospital introduced video consultations at the beginning of February, offering a reduced rate of HK$160 (S$30) as an introductory offer. It uses RingMD, a digital health care system that links doctors to patients through a secure online platform.

Patients scan a QR code to see the available appointment times and confirm a slot. When the doctor connects with the patient online, they have access to the patient's clinic records through the secure system.

"It's easy from our end, but patients are still getting used to it. Elderly patients find it a bit difficult, there are too many buttons, too many small steps for them," says Dr Hans Schrader, a family doctor and executive medical director at the Matilda.

The service is only being offered to patients in Hong Kong because medical legislation varies in different jurisdictions, and is reserved for current patients.

This complies with the Medical Council of Hong Kong guidelines, which state: "It is advisable to practise telemedicine only in cases in which a prior in-person relationship exists between a doctor and a patient."

Schrader says the video function has definite advantages over a phone call: "When you see their body language, their circumstance, you have a better interaction and understanding how the issue is affecting them. It's more complete than a phone conversation."

However, he says he does 10 times more consultations over the phone than by RingMD because telephone calls are faster and easier.

Dr Namrata Arora, a general practitioner at a Central practice, says her clinic has had a telemedicine system in place, but that since the coronavirus outbreak, patients have used it much more frequently.

"A month ago, it accounted for 50 per cent of our consultations," says Arora, who notes some types of cases are better suited to it than others.

Her practice does the consultations over the phone, supplemented with photos the patients submit, but it plans to introduce video consultations.

"There are diagnostic challenges - you can't listen to a patient's chest, you can't take their temperature or feel their pulse. So, we take more time over taking their history, asking them for information, whether they have a thermometer and can take their own temperature," says Arora.

The key to the doctor-patient relationship has always been the human touch, she says, having a conversation and picking up on non-verbal clues, which is more difficult over the phone.

When "coronavirus season" passes and patients feel comfortable returning to waiting rooms, Schrader expects that most patients will opt for in-person meetings with the doctor. Telemedicine may be more commonly used for pre- and post-op patients.

Salmond expects that as technology progresses, telemedicine will improve and patients will be able to do more self-monitoring, for example checking their blood pressure or sugar levels and sharing those readings with their GP.

Convenience and efficiency mean it will always have a place, but she does not see it winning out over a face-to-face consultation.

"The doctor-patient relationship is really important, especially if it's a new patient," says Salmond.

"It makes a big difference if you can spend a little time getting to know them and finding out about their social background, hobbies, whether they smoke or drink, which all impact their health or beliefs about themselves."

Meanwhile, the health checks before entering clinics - taking patient's temperatures and travel histories - ensure they are safe spaces.

"We're probably one of the safest places to go. We check everyone who comes in, whereas most supermarkets are not doing any checks," she says.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.