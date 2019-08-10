Women becoming key consumers for esports

Read also

"It has nothing to do with gender," said Qian Yiqiu, 18 also known as Xin in the game PUBG. "We are all clear that it is teamwork and the most important is what you can do for your team."

As the youngest player in the club, Qian is now recognised as the best player in her team.

Qian gave up her college offer due to her family's financial situation and came to the club from her hometown of Suzhou, Jiangsu province, in June.

"I began to play shooter games in my first year in my senior high school and my mother didn't prevent me from playing," she said. "To reduce the burden on my family, I decided to become a professional player instead of entering college."

However, Qian's teammate Long Hongmin is not so lucky to get the support of her family.

Long, 23, came to the club after graduating from China West Normal University in June.

"I began to play PUBG in the university and became an anchor to play the game with fans after I bought my own computer," she said. "Some net friends of mine encouraged me to join in professional competitions."

Even though she was not all that confident, she had to try and posted a good result.