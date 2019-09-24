Women-led unicorns no longer a myth, but venture capital must catch up

Dr Jamie Chiu, the founder of Hong Kong start-up Good Brain Labs, knows the difficulties of being in the minority as a woman entrepreneur in the city.

She is often one of the only women in the room during meetings and said she has received offhand comments that undermine her intellect or credibility, such as, "Oh, you're a PhD. But you're very pretty".

"When you walk into a meeting, people think that the boys are the founders, not the girls. The men don't always recognise me as an equal, and this can be quite subtle," said Chiu, whose company uses games to screen for and measure mental health. "Even from male teammates, it can be hard for them to understand."