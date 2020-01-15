World's 1st robot-operated Chinese eatery opens in Guangdong

The world's first Chinese restaurant operated by robots has attracted plenty of diners after it officially started service in Zhujiang New Town in this Guangdong provincial capital on Monday.

The restaurant, which mainly serves Guangdong Shunde cuisine, allows robots to cook, deliver food, place orders for diners and handle most of the work in the restaurant.

"The robot chefs can actually compete with famous chefs from Shunde, which is known for its delicious dishes at home and abroad," said a diner surnamed Chen.

Chen and his friends praised the delicious food cooked by the robots after they tasted fried vegetables, steamed fish and braised pigeon in the restaurant on Monday.

A local Shunde cuisine chef surnamed Ma Huiliang said he gave the fried vegetables cooked by the robot 90 out of 100 points.

But Ma said he never worries that robots would replace chefs in the future.

"On the contrary, it is a liberating opportunity for chefs when robots can cook," he said.

"Chefs can focus their work on innovation and research for new food to better inherit and develop Chinese cuisine when robots can cook," Ma added.