World's biggest phone show to go ahead, but LG pulls out over virus

Employees place a banner with information of MWC20 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Spain February 5, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

An international telecoms conference in Barcelona that attracts more than 100,000 visitors will go ahead as planned this month, the organizer said, even after Korea's LG Electronics withdrew due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mobile World Congress has come under scrutiny since the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus epidemic a public health emergency of international concern.

GSMA, an industry association representing more than 750 operators and 400 companies in the mobile business, said it had seen minimal impact so far on the event, which would be held as scheduled on Feb 24-27.

"We have spoken to LG and regret not to see them at this year's MWC20 Barcelona," a GSMA spokesperson said in response to a Reuters inquiry following the announcement by the South Korean electronics group.

The association this week announced measures to help prevent the spread of the virus across the event's three main venues, including changing microphones between speakers and advising all attendees to adopt a "no-handshake policy".

The newly identified virus, which first appeared in Wuhan late last year, has killed nearly 500 people in China, as well as one person in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Mainland China has reported more than 24,000 confirmed cases, while more than 150 cases have been confirmed in two dozen countries and regions around the world.

On Wednesday, China's Huawei Technologies said it would take part in the congress as planned.

"We are keeping a close eye on matters and having to internally adjust accordingly and responsibly," said a spokesman.

China's ZTE Corp and mobile phone maker Oppo said they would continue with plans to exhibit at the event while IT services provider NEC Corp said it was pushing forward with plans to attend for now.

ZTE Corp said all its staff and management travelling to the Congress from mainland China would undergo two weeks of self isolation after their arrival in Europe and the company would also disinfect its exhibition stand daily.

But the company said the majority of its staff attending would travel from Europe rather than mainland China.

South Korean media said LG Elecronics, which is losing money on mobile business, had been planning to unveil its new flagship smartphones at the Congress.

In 2019, some 6 per cent of Mobile World Congress attendees were from China, according to GSMA's post-congress report.

Most attendees were from Europe, around 64 per cent, as were about 45 per cent of the exhibitors.

The GSMA estimates that the Mobile World Congress boosted the local Barcelona economy by around 470 million euros (S$716 million) last year, as delegates pack the city's hotels, wine and dine contacts and pile into taxis to the sprawling Fira trade fair ground that hosts the event.

More about
Digital LG Wuhan virus

TRENDING

&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 4 new cases, including 6-month-old child of infected couple
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 4 new cases, including 6-month-old child of infected couple
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
First court challenge against fake news law fails; High Court dismisses SDP&#039;s appeal
First court challenge against fake news law fails; High Court dismisses SDP's appeal
Coronavirus: Indonesia will not repatriate infected citizen from Singapore before recovery
Coronavirus: Indonesia will not repatriate infected citizen from Singapore before recovery
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Wuhan virus costs Andy Lau $1.7 million: Reports
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel&#039;s Shang-Chi movie filming
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel's Shang-Chi movie filming

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

SERVICES