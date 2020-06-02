World's biggest phone show to go ahead, but LG pulls out over virus

An international telecoms conference in Barcelona that attracts more than 100,000 visitors will go ahead as planned this month, the organizer said, even after Korea's LG Electronics withdrew due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mobile World Congress has come under scrutiny since the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus epidemic a public health emergency of international concern.

GSMA, an industry association representing more than 750 operators and 400 companies in the mobile business, said it had seen minimal impact so far on the event, which would be held as scheduled on Feb 24-27.

"We have spoken to LG and regret not to see them at this year's MWC20 Barcelona," a GSMA spokesperson said in response to a Reuters inquiry following the announcement by the South Korean electronics group.

The association this week announced measures to help prevent the spread of the virus across the event's three main venues, including changing microphones between speakers and advising all attendees to adopt a "no-handshake policy".

The newly identified virus, which first appeared in Wuhan late last year, has killed nearly 500 people in China, as well as one person in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Mainland China has reported more than 24,000 confirmed cases, while more than 150 cases have been confirmed in two dozen countries and regions around the world.

On Wednesday, China's Huawei Technologies said it would take part in the congress as planned.