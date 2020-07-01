WP's Jamus Lim wins over the internet after his performance in GE2020 live debate

Jamus Lim of the Workers’ Party (WP) may have been the youngest politician sitting at the table of this general election’s first televised debate, but he emerged as the most impressive one if we’re to assess the social media chatter.

The 44-year-old candidate contesting in Sengkang GRC carried himself well in the live debate yesterday evening (July 1), even in the face of seasoned debater Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Dr Lim also appears to have gained the respect of netizens in a massive way. Across social media, the man has been hailed as someone who needs to be ushered into Parliament for his composure, articulation and intelligence.

Of course, some thirst tweets were thrown up as well. Behold:

PHOTO: Twitter/Screengrab
PHOTO: Twitter/Screengrab
PHOTO: Facebook/Screengrab

