Xiaomi 12 series debuts with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and really fast charging in one model

Xiaomi lifted the veil on their latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 12 series, showcasing a trio called the Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X.

As teased by the company, the two of the phones pack Qualcomm's latest processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 System-on-Chip (SoC).

The Snapdragon 8 is built on a 4nm manufacturing process and packs next-generation processing power, AI features, imaging prowess, and 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi 12

The specs of the Xiaomi 12 look quite good. PHOTO: Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi 12 itself comes in three variants differing mainly in memory and storage capacities. These are 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It has a 6.28-inch, FHD+ AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 4,500 mAh battery supports up to 67W fast wireless charging, as well as wireless charging of up to 50W. There is even 10W reverse wireless charging if you need to charge your wireless earbuds.

The rear cameras consist of a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that is accompanied by another 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera sensor.

Prices for the Xiaomi 12 start from $786.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

As with most smartphones, the Pro will represent the best of the lot. PHOTO: Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will also come in three models, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Also inside is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is also the only one in the series with an under-display fingerprint scanner. It has a larger 6.7-inch 1440p AMOLED display with the same refresh rate as the Xiaomi 12 at 120Hz.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4600mAh battery with a speedy 120W charging support. Along with that, it gets support for 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging. as a comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro's fast charging maxes out at 23W.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has three 50MP cameras comprised of a 50MP IMX707 primary (1/1.28″, 1.22µm) camera, 50MP telephoto lens, and 50MP ultrawide camera.

Prices for the Xiaomi 12 Pro will start from $999.

Xiaomi 12X

Three phones in the series with three variants each for a total of nine phones. PHOTO: Xiaomi

This Xiaomi 12X is the lowest spec'd phone in the series. And unlike the other two, doesn't feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but uses instead the Snapdragon 870.

The Snapdragon 870 is a Snapdragon 865+ with slightly higher clock speeds. It is built on a 7nm process and features eight cores. The big change here is that the Prime Cortex A77 core is now clocked at 3.2GHz.

Like the other two, it will have three different models and prices.

There is a 6.2-inch FHD AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels) display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is 4500mAh and has 67W fast wired charging.

The triple rear cameras on Xiaomi 12X will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 main shooter, a 13MP OmniVision OV13B ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telemacro sensor.

The Xiaomi 12X will be sold at $680 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, $674 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, and $807 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Local pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 12 series packs a cooling system that features an extra-large 2600mm² VC soaking plate. PHOTO: Xiaomi.

Right now, the Xiaomi 12 series seems to be exclusive to China only and will launch at the end of the month.

We've reached out to Xiaomi locally on any local launch information or pricing but have yet to receive a reply.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.