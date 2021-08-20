Xiaomi announces Redmi 10 with 90Hz display, 50MP camera and Helio G88 chipset

Xiaomi just unveiled the Redmi 10 smartphone.

The Redmi 10 is the first of its series to come with a 50MP hi-res camera. The 50MP ultra-high resolution main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is an 8MP selfie camera.

It is also the first Redmi phone to sport a 90Hz display . Coupled with AdaptiveSync technology, the Redmi 10 is able to automatically adjust the refresh rate according to the content on the 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay.

Running under the hood is the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. Other specs include dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, a 5,000mAh batttery that can support 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging, and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Xiaomi offers the Redmi 10 in three configurations: 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. It comes in three colours: Gray, white and blue.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.