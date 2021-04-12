Is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra the best smartphone right now? Quite possibly

Xiaomi has a reputation in Asia as a maker of above-average phones that, while not quite at the level of the top phones put out by Samsung, Huawei and Apple, are sold at much lower prices, which made them arguably the better buy.

But the Beijing-based tech giant has been aiming higher over the past two years, and the Mi 11 Ultra is its most convincing foray into the premium tier of flagships yet.

The first thing anyone will notice about the Mi 11 Ultra is its gigantic camera bump, which jarringly protrudes out of the phone’s body.

That doesn’t mean it looks bad – I actually think the phone has a powerhouse machine vibe that I like. Plus, there’s a good reason for that camera module bulk: it houses the brand new 50-megapixel Samsung Isocell GN2 camera sensor, whose 1/1.12-inch image sensor size is the largest in the smartphone space.

To put things in perspective, the GN2 image sensor is 183 per cent larger than that on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and is just a shade smaller than the 1-inch sensors used in Sony’s compact mirrorless cameras.

The camera module houses a 50-megapixel main camera (left circle); a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera (right circle), and a 48-megapixel Periscope zoom lens (rectangular lens). There’s also a 1.1-inch OLED display on the side.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post The protruding camera module on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post The second camera also got a big upgrade: a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera that features more details than the 12- or 16-megapixel ultrawide lens used by Apple and Samsung. Finally, the third camera in this giant module is a 48-megapixel Periscope zoom lens.

As if this triple camera array isn’t enough to justify the camera bump, Xiaomi also added a 1.1-inch screen next to the trio of lenses. This second screen can serve as a camera viewfinder, which means selfie lovers can snap self-portraits with the main camera system.

Other than selfies though, I found very little use for the second screen, as it shows the time, notifications and not much else.

Around the front, the Mi 11 Ultra’s 6.8-inch OLED screen is as gorgeous as it is massive. It packs Quad HD resolution and refreshes at 120Hz – the same gaudy numbers found in Samsung’s best phones. It’s a brilliant, near bezel-less screen that won’t disappoint.

The screen can display the camera viewfinder, allowing users to take selfies with the main camera system.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Software and features

The Mi 11 Ultra runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 on top of Android 11. The software is fast and responsive with some quirky changes to core Android, like different app layouts in the multitasking window, and additional features like the ability to run any app in a floating window.

Performance and battery life

With the camera, there are two benefits to having a large image sensor – it pulls in more light and produces superior depth-of-field separation between subject and background.

Both of these are immediately noticeable in photos: the Mi 11 Ultra excels in low light, and there’s a natural bokeh (blurred background) effect in most shots with a clear subject in the foreground.

The main camera excels at night shots.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Because the image sensor on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is so large, its photos have a natural depth-of-field blur, known as bokeh.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

While many flagships can produce a convincing artificial bokeh in still photos, the Mi 11 Ultra’s bokeh is genuine; thus it carries over to video footage too.

The third camera is not quite as advanced as the 10x optical zoom used by Huawei and Samsung; Xiaomi’s is “just” a 5x optical, but it still produces sharp zoom photos from 5x to 20x. It can zoom up to 120x, but at that level shots look pixelated and grainy.

The Mi 11 Ultra ultimately stands out for its camera performance. Whether it’s daytime photos, nighttime videos, portrait or ultra-wide photography, the phone’s triple cameras are among the very best in the industry right now.

That main camera, in particular, can capture some really professional-looking photos that smartphones previously couldn’t do.

With a Snapdragon 888, ample amount of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the Mi 11 Ultra is a superfast phone.

The display’s high resolution and high refresh rate do drain the battery quite significantly, however. Even with a large 5,000 mAh battery, the phone can’t quite last a full day for a heavy user like me.

But the good news is, topping up the phone is very easy: the Mi 11 Ultra can be charged at crazy-fast 67W speeds whether with the included wired charging brick or a Xiaomi wireless charger. 67W charging is a game-changer: even a 10-minute charge will pump nearly 30 per cent of juice into the phone.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, priced at around €1,200 (S$2,000) in Europe or 5,999 yuan (S$1,300) in China, is Xiaomi’s most expensive phone released yet, but I think it justifies the price with absolute top-end performance and components.

It’s arguably superior to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which would make it the best slab smartphone right now.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.