Xiaomi spins off Poco into its own brand

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi said it will spin off its sub-brand Poco, which will now operate as an independent company with its own branding.

Its vice-president Manu Kumar Jain announced this through a tweet, saying Poco has grown into its own brand, and that it was the right time for it to strike out on its own.

Jain, who is also Xiaomi India's managing director, mentioned that the Poco F1 smartphone has proven to be "an incredibly popular phone".

Excited to share: #POCO will now be an independent brand!



What started as a sub-brand within Xiaomi, has grown into its own identity. POCO F1 was an incredibly popular phone. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own.



Join me in wishing @IndiaPOCO all the best. — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 17, 2020

The mid-priced device launched in 2018 was the brand's first and so far only product.

Poco has hinted that it would be releasing a new model called the Poco F2 soon, though it has not revealed any details on its specs or release timeline.

TechCrunch confirmed with a Xiaomi spokesperson that Poco would become an independent company, though they did not reveal how it would be structured.

The tech website pointed out that Poco was originally launched to output higher end smartphones, while Xiaomi focused on affordable devices.

However, since Xiaomi began putting out more expensive devices like the K20 Pro smartphone, it brought into question the need for a sub-brand doing the same.