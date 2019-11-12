Xiaomi unveils world's cheapest 5G smartphone

Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo as the celebrity endorser of the Redmi K30 series.
PHOTO: Weibo/红西柚味的糖果
Ma Si
China Daily/Asia News Network

Xiaomi Corp is adopting an aggressive pricing strategy to accelerate the popularity of 5G smartphones, as the Chinese company unveiled a below-2,000 yuan 5G handset on Tuesday.

Starting from 1,999 yuan (S$390), Redmi K30 currently stands as the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone in the world.

Also, it is the first smartphone ever to feature the US tech giant Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 765G gaming-centric 5G chipset.

The new System on Chip brings support for dual-mode 5G connectivity on the Redmi K30 Pro 5G.

The pricing beat market expectations, for many experts, had estimated that below-2,000 yuan smartphones would not be available until next year.

It also highlights the cutthroat competition in China's 5G market.

TRENDING

LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim

SERVICES