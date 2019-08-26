You can now create your own Instagram AR face filters

Facebook has opened the Spark AR Studio augmented reality platform in the form of a public beta, which allows anyone to create special face filters and other effects for Instagram Stories.

As reported by The Verge, this update gives everyone the right to use Spark AR and upload AR filters to Instagram, after the platform previously had user restrictions.

Facebook first announced that the Spark AR platform would come out of the closed beta version on Instagram at this year's F8 conference in May.

As part of this latest update, Instagram will also add an Effect Gallery tab to the artist's profile so they can show their work publicly.

To access the AR filters gallery on Instagram, users can open Stories and tap on the filters icon, then scroll through the filters tab and select "Browse effects" or "More effects", from which they can browse the various AR face filters.

As the parent company of Instagram, Facebook stated that more than 1 billion people had used AR effects created on the Spark AR platform, including on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and the Portal.