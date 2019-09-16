You can now tell Google Assistant to make WhatsApp calls

As most downloaded app last year, collecting more than 779 million downloads on iOS and Android devices, Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp indeed boasts many valuable features, including voice and video calls.

Fans of these features who happen to use Android devices may rejoice as Google recently announced that in addition to sending and reading text messages, users can also tell its virtual digital assistant Google Assistant to make a voice or video call through WhatsApp.

"The Assistant already works with popular messaging services to help you read and send messages. Now you can make hands-free audio and video calls with the Assistant starting in the WhatsApp Android app. Just say, 'Hey Google, WhatsApp video John'," read a post on the company's blog on Thursday.

Previously such features by Google Assistant were only applicable for its communication apps such as Duo and Hangouts.

There's no detail yet regarding the new capability. However, reports suggest that the feature is already available, though not in all countries.

According to the latest report by the tech giant, Google Assistant is presently available in more than 30 languages and 80 countries.