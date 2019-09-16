You can now tell Google Assistant to make WhatsApp calls

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

As most downloaded app last year, collecting more than 779 million downloads on iOS and Android devices, Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp indeed boasts many valuable features, including voice and video calls.

Fans of these features who happen to use Android devices may rejoice as Google recently announced that in addition to sending and reading text messages, users can also tell its virtual digital assistant Google Assistant to make a voice or video call through WhatsApp.

"The Assistant already works with popular messaging services to help you read and send messages. Now you can make hands-free audio and video calls with the Assistant starting in the WhatsApp Android app. Just say, 'Hey Google, WhatsApp video John'," read a post on the company's blog on Thursday.

Previously such features by Google Assistant were only applicable for its communication apps such as Duo and Hangouts.

There's no detail yet regarding the new capability. However, reports suggest that the feature is already available, though not in all countries.

According to the latest report by the tech giant, Google Assistant is presently available in more than 30 languages and 80 countries.

More about
Digital whatsapp Google

TRENDING

Singapore Prison Service to rename newsletter after name triggers backlash
Singapore Prison Service to rename newsletter after name triggers backlash
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby&#039;s mistress is her mother
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby's mistress is her mother
6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids
6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids
21 loan sharks caught in major bust in Johor; many of their targets are those working in Singapore
21 loan sharks caught in Johor bust; many of their targets are those working in Singapore
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
S&#039;porean killed after crashing into road barrier in Kuala Lumpur
S'porean killed after crashing into road barrier in Kuala Lumpur
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms

LIFESTYLE

Ghosting is horrible. Here&#039;s how to let people down gently
Ghosting is horrible. Here's how to let people down gently
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off

Home Works

How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus

SERVICES