You can snag a copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for free via GOG Galaxy 2.0

Good news, Witcher fans - if you've been racking your brain thinking about whether to buy that second copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for a different platform, you might want to hold your horses.

You see, it's been just over five years since the amazing adventure we know as Wild Hunt first came out, and so the fine folks at GOG.COM have teamed up with developer CD PROJEKT RED to drop all players a free copy of the game in commemoration of its fifth anniversary.

Players who already own a copy of it on PC or any console platform will be able to claim this freebie through GOG Galaxy 2.0 up till June 23 at 11am UTC.

Additionally, just in case you've been out of the loop for a while, GOG Galaxy 2.0 is an application that streamlines and collates your gaming libraries from PC and console into one place for easy management.

It's also the main starting point if you'd like to claim your free Wild Hunt - just download the application from this website, link the platform with your existing copy of the game to it and you'll be gifted a GOG.com copy for free!

PHOTO: GOG.com, CD PROJEKT RED

On top of being completely free-of-charge, this copy of Wild Hunt also comes with a few extras to sweeten the deal.

There's an extended soundtrack with four bonus tracks, The Witcher official paper toys designed by renowned papercraft artist Tougui and even a copy of The Witcher: House of Glass digital comic book.

These all come with no strings attached, and will be available for download once the free copy has been claimed - what a great deal!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.