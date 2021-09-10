You can soon hide your 'last seen' status from certain contacts on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a new option to give users more privacy.

Spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will be introducing another option in the Privacy tab to allow users to hide their "Last Seen" status from selected contacts. Currently, you can only choose to hide from everyone, your contacts or nobody.

In addition, this new option applies for other privacy settings such as "Profile Photo" and "About". WABetaInfo says this feature is still under development and may take some time for WhatsApp to roll out.