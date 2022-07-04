You can soon hide your online status on WhatsApp

Besides working on a feature to edit messages, WhatsApp is developing another much-sought after option.

WABetaInfo shares a screenshot which reveals an option within the last seen settings where users can opt to hide their online status. Users can choose to let "Everyone" or "Same as Last Seen" to view their online status.

The feature is being developed for Android, iOS and Desktop. There is no information on when WhatsApp will officially roll out the feature.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.