Young Nepalis, looking for instant fame, flock to TikTok

Most Nepalis who are online have come across Tirsana Budhathoki's videos in one form or the other. She has danced and sung in item songs, done interviews that have drawn controversy on YouTube, and livestreamed her daily routines on Facebook.

These days, Budhathoki can be found on TikTok, the Chinese-made app that allows you to share short video clips.

After failing to make it to the top in Nepali entertainment industry, she emigrated to New York, where she now owns a shop. But that hasn't deterred her from maintaining an online presence.

"TikTok allows me to show my dancing and acting talents. I can put more smiles on people's faces through my videos, which makes the whole experience meaningful for me," says Budhathoki, whose TikTok videos do not only go viral, but are mimicked on the platform.

TikTok, like for millions around the world, has become a go-to place for Nepalis who want to express themselves without requiring a formal training or a platform.

With more Nepalis having access to phones in recent years, and as the media landscape gradually evolves, many urban Nepalis are taking their lives public on TikTok in hopes of finding attention and stardom.

Since being launched in 2017, TikTok has become one of the most popular video-sharing applications, downloaded by over a billion people.

In neighbouring India and China, the app is so popular that the two countries account for 31 per cent and 11.5 per cent for this year's downloads.

Reshma Ghimire, who was the first Nepali to be 'verified' on the platform, is one example of how TikTok-ers are influencing the Nepali entertainment industry.

With 941.3k followers and 15.6 million likes on her TikTok videos, Ghimire has set a benchmark for other TikTok users who are looking to become the next celebrity.

But it's not only aspiring artists who are using TikTok. From average mobile users to celebrities, everyone seems to be on TikTok these days. But what is so appealing about this Chinese-owned app that has urban Nepalis hooked?