Your ‘Last Seen’ status on WhatsApp is now hidden from strangers

WhatsApp is rolling out a new privacy feature for users.

According to WABetainfo, some users reported that they cannot view the "Last Seen" of some contacts and business accounts. A purported customer support's response states that it is a new privacy measure to hide the "Last Seen" status from strangers.

Apparently, this feature will not change anything between you and the contacts (e.g. family, friends and businesses) whom you have previously messaged. WABetainfo reported in September that WhatsApp is working on an option for users to hide the "Last Seen" status from certain contacts.

Source: WABetainfo via The Verge

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.