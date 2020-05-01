Is your teen addicted to gaming? Here are the signs

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently classified gaming disorder as an official form of mental disorder.

Gaming disorder is characterised as persistent offline or online gaming behaviour, which impairs a person's ability to function normally in day-to-day activities due to an escalation of his or her gaming habits.

As a result, mental health professionals in Malaysia have indicated their concern over the rise of unregulated gaming behaviour.

Gaming addiction amongst children has also become a valid concern for parents.

Below are the three signs of gaming addiction, as advocated by WHO:

Lack of control over gaming such as time spent on games, how deeply a child is immersed in it, unwilling/unable to stop a gaming session on his own, or use of dishonest means (lying, skipping school) to continue gaming. Gaming becomes the main priority over everything else in real life, e.g. instead of studying for an exam, he stays up all night to level up his game character. Other daily activities and even personal hygiene may be neglected. Continues to be more involved with gaming despite negative consequences and being reprimanded, which are completely ignored. This can cause significant deterioration of relationships, academic performance and personal hygiene.

At present, a formal diagnosis of this condition requires these symptoms to persist for at least 12 months.

However, if these symptoms are highly severe, the duration for a formal diagnosis may be shortened.

GAME LIFE VS REAL LIFE

A child's personality is predictive of gaming disorder and certain traits are indicative of a higher risk of developing gaming addiction.

Here are some common traits you should be wary of:

HIGHLY DISORGANISED

Poor organisational skills are indicative of an inability to fully grasp the consequences of uncontrolled gaming.

SEVERE SOCIAL ANXIETY AND THOUGHT DISORDER