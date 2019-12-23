YouTube hailed in tackling online abuse in Cambodia

Cambodian officials said recent policy expansions by YouTube to tackle racial discrimination and gender identity-based harassment will help. But abuse on social media remains an issue in the Kingdom as there are currently no laws to combat it.

Last week, YouTube announced a broadening of its anti-harassment policy to include "implied" as well as explicit threats, along with insults based on racial discrimination, gender identity or sexual orientation, said Matt Halprin, YouTube director of global trust and safety, as reported by AFP.

"We will no longer allow content that maliciously insults someone based on protected attributes such as their race, gender expression, or sexual orientation," Halprin said in an online post.

YouTube already bans explicit threats, but now "veiled or implied" threats will also be banned, he said.

Halprin said YouTube has introduced policies against users posting content simulating violence against individuals or using language that could lead to physical violence.

With the announcement, Chea Pov, the director of the Anti-Cyber Crime Department at the General Commissariat of National Police, told The Post it was positive that YouTube had banned insults based on race, gender identity or sexual orientation from the video-sharing platform.

"Such a ban is good. It makes users know the boundaries and be more careful to avoid having their content removed by YouTube since the company now has stricter rules to follow," Pov said.

He said he also expected that the move would go some way to discourage users from exploiting social media to attack each other.

"There are many users in Cambodia that post insulting messages when they are not happy with someone, so this ban is a positive development. It will help prevent such attacks and insults, especially with regard to racial discrimination," Pov said.