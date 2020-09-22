YouTube reserves picture-in-picture in iOS 14 for Premium subscribers, 4K coming to tvOS 14 soon

One of the many new features of iOS 14 is picture-in-picture. This minimises your video and lets it continue playing in a small window while you use another app.

However, if you have been trying to get it to work in YouTube, you might find that the option is missing.

That's because YouTube is actively blocking this feature and reserving it only for its YouTube Premium subscribers.

According to reports, users soon found a workaround on iOS 14 by accessing YouTube through Safari, but YouTube has blocked that path now.

At the time of writing, you can only get picture-in-picture to work on iPad by going to YouTube through Safari.

YouTube hasn't released an official statement yet so it's unclear if this is intentional or the result of some bug, as reports say picture-in-picture still works for videos that are embedded on third-party sites.

Finally, YouTube confirmed that the missing 4K support on tVOS 14 will be coming soon.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.