YouTube suspends 210 channels alleged to have ties to the Chinese government

YouTube, which is owned by Google, has shut down more than 200 channels it says are linked to misinformation about the Hong Kong protests.
PHOTO: Pixabay
Robert Delaney
South China Morning Post

YouTube has suspended scores of accounts alleged to be part of a Chinese government-backed campaign to influence opinion about unrest in Hong Kong, the video-sharing platform's owner Google announced on Thursday.

The move follows similar measures announced by US social media platforms Facebook and Twitter earlier this week.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to combat coordinated influence operations, we disabled 210 channels on YouTube when we discovered channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong," Google said in a blog post.

"This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter," the online search giant's director of software engineering, Shane Huntley, said in the post.

"We found the use of VPNs and other methods to disguise the origin of these accounts and other activity commonly associated with coordinated influence operations," Huntley added.

On Monday, Twitter said that 936 accounts originating from China had been suspended for a number of violations of the company's "platform manipulation policies", including spam, coordinated activity, fake accounts and ban evasion.

Facebook followed almost immediately, announcing that it had removed seven pages, three groups and five accounts involved in what the company called "coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong".

Twitter, Facebook and most other Western social media platforms are blocked in mainland China by the Great Firewall of censorship and filtering, but they are accessible in Hong Kong, where anti-government protests have been escalating for nearly three months.

Allegations that the Chinese government is behind accounts pushing pro-Beijing viewpoints of the unrest, and the response by the US social media giants, have further exacerbated bilateral tensions. The two countries have been locked in a trade war that has escalated for more than a year, and Washington has put sanctions in place against Chinese telecoms equipment makers including Huawei Technologies.

China's foreign ministry has objected to the closing of the social media accounts, and several US lawmakers have said the alleged state-supported disinformation campaign was another example of Beijing's threat to national security.

"I believe people around the world will come to their own judgment about what happens in Hong Kong and what is the truth," China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday in response to the moves by Twitter and Facebook. "Why do you think what is described by the Chinese state-run media outlets must be negative or wrong?"

US Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, is vice-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. PHOTO: Reuters

Meanwhile, the vice-chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Mark Warner, said China was trying to engineer "social control" beyond its borders.

"As I've emphasised previously, China has long been a pioneer in harnessing communications technologies for social control, censorship and surveillance," Warner said on Thursday, shortly before the announcement by Google.

"The Chinese government has built an entire infrastructure to support its efforts at information control, through a combination of censorship and disinformation," added the Democrat from Virginia. "And it's exporting both the technology and ideas information control to authoritarian regimes around the world."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff weighed in earlier this week with a similar sentiment.

"Social media platforms and the US government must continue to identify and combat state-backed information operations online, whether they're aimed at disrupting our elections or undermining peaceful protesters who seek freedom and democracy," the Democratic representative from California said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital Youtube china Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Crocodile oil, Donki&#039;s sweet potatoes and other things you&#039;d never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
Crocodile oil, Donki's sweet potatoes and other things you'd never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
What&#039;s the &#039;correct&#039; retirement age in Singapore?
What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit

SERVICES