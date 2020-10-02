YouTuber under fire for coronavirus video prank, claimed it was to 'raise awareness'

A YouTuber is under fire for posting a coronavirus prank video where he got actors in hazmat suits to chase down a man pretending to have the virus in public spaces.

The video uploaded on Feb 6 was shot over several locations in Los Angeles in the US by creator Kennedy Moore, who goes under the handle kmoorethegoat, on YouTube.

It has received over 1,000 dislikes from viewers with most of them describing the video as tasteless and offensive.

Moore's stunt has also received criticism from prominent online personalities, with professional gamer and streamer Ninja calling it "disgusting" in a Twitter post.

Disgusting — Ninja (@Ninja) February 6, 2020

In the video titled CORONA VIRUS PRANK!!, Moore asked a friend to pretend to be sick with a facemask on and coughing while another woman holds on to him in public places like the pharmacy and a train station.

After a few minutes, three men dressed in hazmat suits and masks would burst onto the scene and attempt to take away the 'sick friend'.

Bemused bystanders watched as the 'sick friend' then pretends to run away and struggle to avoid being 'captured' by the men in hazmat suits.

At the end of the video, Moore seemingly tried to justify his prank by claiming that he did it to "show the lack of information that Americans know about coronavirus".

He said, "Coronavirus started in China and has now spread to major parts of the world and it's something to take seriously...".

He then offered some safety tips such as wearing face masks and washing hands regularly.

"I just want to bring light to this situation that it's definitely something to take seriously," he said in the video.

Moore who described himself as an aspiring actor and comedian, has over 190,000 subscribers on YouTube where he mostly posts content on pranks and video blogs about his daily life.

He also has one million followers on Instagram.

