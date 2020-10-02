YouTuber under fire for coronavirus video prank, claimed it was to 'raise awareness'

A coronavirus prank video uploaded on Feb 6 has received more than 1,000 dislikes from viewers.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/kmoorethegoat
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

A YouTuber is under fire for posting a coronavirus prank video where he got actors in hazmat suits to chase down a man pretending to have the virus in public spaces.

The video uploaded on Feb 6 was shot over several locations in Los Angeles in the US by creator Kennedy Moore, who goes under the handle kmoorethegoat, on YouTube.

It has received over 1,000 dislikes from viewers with most of them describing the video as tasteless and offensive.

Moore's stunt has also received criticism from prominent online personalities, with professional gamer and streamer Ninja calling it "disgusting" in a Twitter post.

In the video titled CORONA VIRUS PRANK!!, Moore asked a friend to pretend to be sick with a facemask on and coughing while another woman holds on to him in public places like the pharmacy and a train station.

After a few minutes, three men dressed in hazmat suits and masks would burst onto the scene and attempt to take away the 'sick friend'.

Bemused bystanders watched as the 'sick friend' then pretends to run away and struggle to avoid being 'captured' by the men in hazmat suits.

At the end of the video, Moore seemingly tried to justify his prank by claiming that he did it to "show the lack of information that Americans know about coronavirus".

He said, "Coronavirus started in China and has now spread to major parts of the world and it's something to take seriously...".

He then offered some safety tips such as wearing face masks and washing hands regularly.

"I just want to bring light to this situation that it's definitely something to take seriously," he said in the video.

Moore who described himself as an aspiring actor and comedian, has over 190,000 subscribers on YouTube where he mostly posts content on pranks and video blogs about his daily life.

He also has one million followers on Instagram.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
coronavirus Youtube pranks Twitter Digital Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Li Wenliang: Chinese academics call for justice for coronavirus whistle-blower
Li Wenliang: Chinese academics call for justice for coronavirus whistle-blower
Coronavirus: Cabbies and private hire drivers ramp up precautionary measures
Coronavirus: Cabbies and private hire drivers ramp up precautionary measures
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Coronavirus: 9 members of Hong Kong family feared infected after sharing hotpot meal
Coronavirus: 9 members of Hong Kong family feared infected after sharing hotpot meal
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
More online grocery shopping, food delivery with coronavirus outbreak
More online grocery shopping, food delivery with coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Taiwanese TV serials cut kissing scenes to prevent spread of virus
Coronavirus: Taiwanese TV serials cut kissing scenes to prevent spread of virus

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
My worst first date: 'He assumed I didn't want to pay'

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup

SERVICES