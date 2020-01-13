10 best fight scenes in the Ip Man franchise

In celebration of Ip Man 4: The Finale becoming the highest grossing Chinese movie of all time in Malaysia, we put together a list of the best fights in the entire franchise.

10) IP MAN VS THE SHIPYARD GANG (IP MAN 3)

One of the few mass brawls in the franchise, this was also one of its most inventive, with shades of Jackie Chan's famous crowd fight scenes. Director WIlson Yip upped the stakes for the fight by putting Ip Man's young son in the middle of the battle, thus we got to see Donnie Yen's grand master in serious butt-kicking mode, going all out to protect his son.

Best part: Ip Man laying waste to a host of generic foot soldiers with a pair of bamboo sticks.

9) IP MAN VS THE TWISTER (IP MAN 2)

The fights in the first two Ip Man films were much more violent compared to the latter two, and this is arguably one of the more brutal ones.

Filled with rage after Sammo Hung's Master Hung is beaten up and killed by Twister (Darren Shahlavi), Ip Man enters the ring to fight the Western boxer, and despite being hampered by bias judges (who ban him from kicking during the fight), he still manages to hold his own until a dirty sneak attack by the boxer almost KOs him.

After realising that he can't match Twister for power, he draws inspiration from Hung's previous fight and executes deadly attacks to Twister's arms and neck, defeating him with repeated blows to the forehead.

Best part: THAT blow to Twister's ear. OUCH.

8) IP MAN VS MIKE TYSON (IP MAN 3)

The former world heavyweight champion was not in the original screenplay, and was a last minute addition to the film, which explains why his role seems completely shoehorned into the story.

In an interview with StarLifestyle in 2015, producer Raymond Wong said he wanted a way to do justice to Tyson's status as a former boxing champion ("We can't just let Ip Man beat him up!" he said), which explains why a timer was used to draw a line under their fight so there wouldn't be a 'winner' per se.

Yen also said that Tyson didn't have much experience in filming, which made their fight scenes quite dangerous. "His punch was like a train coming towards me. Being an experienced boxer, he would sometimes forget that he is filming a movie, and improvise his punches!" Yen recalled during our interview.

"On one hand, I had to keep following the script and stay in character; and on the other hand, I had to be very alert and prepared, in case he changes his moves. He is so much bigger than I am, and if he KO'd me, I wouldn't be able to go home!"

Best part: After launching his counterattack from an unusually low stance, Ip Man then matches Tyson's massive punches with his elbows instead.

7) IP MAN VS TAI CHI MASTER WAN (IP MAN 4)

One of the best parts of the Ip Man franchise is watching him go up against different martial arts exponents. The latest film may have had him going up against Scott Adkins' combat karate, but that fight pales in comparison with the one where he faces off with the tai chi master Wan in his home.

The fight between two grand masters of traditional martial arts with very distinct characteristics was beautifully choreographed, and is arguably the highlight of the final film. (Though the fight between Bruce Lee and a random fighter in an alleyway was also pretty fun to watch).

Best part: Wan countering Ip Man's famous rapid-fire punches with some nifty moves of his own.

6) IP MAN VS MUAY THAI (IP MAN 3)

In terms of one on one fights, Ip Man 3 had some of the best in the franchise. This fight with Thai action star Sarut Khanwilai was a remarkably choreographed fight that starts out with a close quarters exchange inside an elevator, with Ip Man having to defend his wife from the blows while matching Sarut's attacks.