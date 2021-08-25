10 burning questions we have from the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser

The wait for the official teaser trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home has been grueling and now that it’s finally out (you can watch it here), we geeks are not only left completely excited for the upcoming movie, but with a series of questions that have us going “Huh?”, “What?”, “Where?” and more.

Here are 10 questions we have after watching the teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

1. Why is Doctor Strange wearing the Eye of Agamotto?

The Eye of Agamotto, a beloved relic of Doctor Strange’s, never leaves the hero’s body. The Eye of Agamotto as many Marvel fans would know by now, possess the ability to manipulate probabilities and time as it contains the Time Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones.

Given the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in which the Time Stone got completely destroyed, is Stephen just wearing an empty necklace then?

2. Why does this Doc Ock look so much younger?

Okay, CGI and botox have often been used to make celebrities look much younger than they are but the teaser trailer sees Doc Ock, aka Alfred Molina, appearing much younger than when he appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2.

Not only was he much older then, but Doc Ock also died by the end of Spider-Man 2 too. Given how No Way Home will explore multiverses, one can’t help but think if that affects one’s age – if at all?

Likewise, is this Doc Ock the same Doc Ock from the 2004 movie? You know, the one who wants to seek revenge and kill our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man for absolutely no reason at all?

Or is this a different Doc Ock (with the same actor and hence, the more youthful looks) with different motivations and reasons to go after Spidey? Help, our brain hurts!

3. Hello Peter! Which Peter?

To keep you up to speed, No Way Home reportedly sees the return of past Spider-Mans aka Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In the teaser trailer, we see Doc Ock emerge from dark smoke and say “Hello Peter”.

This isn’t just any Otto Octavius, but the one played by Alfred Molina in Spider-Man 2. The trailer then sees Tom Holland suit up. But if you watch carefully, the events might not occur in linear time, since Spidey suits up in a clear day, with no smoke, but Doc Ock asks his question with some destruction taking place behind him.

Firstly, the Peter Parker that Doc Ock knows is played by Tobey Maguire. Holland and Maguire look nothing alike! Unless this is some smart editing and Molina’s Doc Ock was referring to Maguire’s Peter Parker instead, we can’t wrap our head around how and why Doc Ock would approach Holland’s Peter Parker for a duel since Doc Ock cannot possibly recognise Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

You’ve got the wrong Peter, dude! Unless Doc Ock was talking to Mcguire and the trailer was edited in a way to only show Tom Holland. Hmmmm… so which is the Superior Spider-Man?

4. Green Goblin Returns

The teaser trailer is exciting for many reasons, including the return of the Sinister Six villains. Right towards the end, we see Green Goblin’s Pumpkin Bomb and hear Willam Dafoe’s iconic laugh we’ve all grown to fear from the first Spider-Man movie. Does this mean Willam Dafoe is back?

Does this mean the Green Goblin returns from the dead? Will we only see Norman Osborne, or are we seeing some actor dressed up in the Green Goblin helmet?

5. Sinister Six, But Where is Electro, Sandman and the Lizard?

Alright, speaking of the Sinister Six, we saw Doc Ock, we got Goblin’s Pumpkin Bomb, a yellow flash of lightning, and a sandstorm to indicate the presence of Electro and Sandman from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, if it’s really them, but we don’t see Jamie Foxx or Thomas Haden Church.

What we don’t see teased at all, is the Lizard aka Dr. Curt Connors as seen in The Amazing Spider-Man. Where is he? And is he making a comeback too?

6. What is the Mother Box lookalike device that Spider-Man is holding?

When Doctor Strange was essentially blaming Peter for living a double life, the teaser shows a scene of him hitting the teen right in the chest. In the scene, Peter was seen holding onto a big black box (in all honesty it looks like the Mother Box from Justice League).

With Stephen looking rather pissed as he’s hitting Peter, the box must be pretty darn important. So the question is – what is it? And what does it do?

7. Is Wong leaving to fight Abomination in Shang-Chi?

What? You want more of him? Good luck! When Peter is seen approaching Doctor Strange for help in casting a spell, Wong tells him not to do it before stepping into a portal and leaving.

We don’t know where he’s going but seeing how every Marvel movie is connected in some or another, maybe he’s leaving to fight Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Will he come back? Will we actually see more of him?!

8. Respectfully, WTF are you doing Stephen?

Altering reality is a risky move, and Doctor Strange seems to be doing what Wanda did in WandaVision, but at a larger scale. Wanda manipulated a town and made them forget, but Strange is altering the memories of the whole entire planet to forget Spider-Man’s identity.

Didn’t he learn from Wanda’s mistake? And without the Time Stone to see into the future, is he nothing more than a reckless magician?

9. Did One More Day set the way for No Way Home?

Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be lifting several elements from the highly divisive One More Day storyline from the comics, where Peter’s secret identity is revealed, and he tries to have everyone forget that Spider-Man and Peter Parker are the same.

That storyline’s conclusion reset certain key events, and ultimately, wasn’t well-liked by comic fans to say the least and yet, we are seeing a similar story play out here. Given how Marvel loves righting their wrongs, will we see No Way Home attempt to correct the mistakes made in One More Day? We shall see.

10. What shoes are those?

The latest teaser trailer sees Peter Parker in some new suits but we just can’t help but focus on what’s on his feet. Yes, those Air Jordans, he’s wearing on the roof. It kinda looks like the new Air Jordan 1 “Shadow 2.0”. Whatever it is, we want it.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.