10 more things you probably didn't know about Bruce Lee

Hong Kong martial arts superstar Bruce Lee was born on November 27, 1940. Here are 10 things you probably didn't know about him.

1. According to Matthew Polly's in-depth biography Bruce Lee: A Life, Lee's nickname at school was "Gorilla".

He acquired this slightly derogatory moniker because, as Hawkins Cheung, his school friend at St Francis Xavier's School, remembered, "he was muscular and walked around with his arms at his sides".

Most of the schoolkids were scared of Lee, but as Cheung was one of his closest friends, he made up his own nickname for him: he called him "Chicken Legs", because of Lee's muscular torso and apparently scrawny legs.

Hawkins said that Lee used to get mad at him when he used this name and would chase him around the schoolyard.

2. Although he came from a middle-class home, the young Lee was a tearaway who loved street-fighting.

"As a kid in Hong Kong, I was a punk and went looking for fights," he told Black Belt magazine.

"We used chains and pens with knives hidden inside. Then, one day, I began to wonder what would happen if I didn't have my gang behind me when I got into a fight."

This revelation was to change the course of his life, as he started thinking about learning martial arts. "I only took up kung fu when I began to feel insecure," he said.

3. One of Lee's early girlfriends was a Japanese-American student named Amy Sanbo.

She initially rebuffed his romantic overtures, but he was persistent. The turning point came when she stepped on a nail in her ballet class and had to walk around on crutches.

When Lee noticed Sanbo struggling to ascend a tall flight of concrete stairs, he picked her up and carried her to the top. The two had an on-off relationship for two years after that.