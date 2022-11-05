10 new K-dramas to watch in November 2022

K-drama fans will have a lot to choose from in November, with action, thrills and drama coming in all shapes and sizes.

Here's our preview of next month's 10 most exciting offerings.

1. The Fabulous

The fashion world is set to get the glossy K-drama treatment in Netflix's The Fabulous.

Chae Soo-bin (Rookie Cops) appears as the bubbly and hard-working Pyo Ji-eun, who dreamed of working in fashion but struggles as a marketer in the fast-paced industry.

Minho of K-pop group Shinee plays Ji Woo-min, a handsome photo retoucher who is talented and in demand but not particularly motivated.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-un plays a young fashion designer and Park Hee-jung, a real-life model, appears as a top catwalk model in this tale of the highs and lows of young professionals. (Netflix, starts Nov 4)

Editor's note: Owing to the tragic events that occurred in the Itaewon district of Seoul on Oct 29, Netflix has decided to temporarily postpone the release of The Fabulous, which was scheduled for Nov 4, in a show of respect for the dead.

2. Revenge of Others

Following the gritty investigative series Shadow Detective, Disney is staying in the dark lane with its forthcoming vendetta thriller Revenge of Others.

Shin Ye-eun plays 19-year-old student Ok Chan-mi, a former shooting athlete who embarks on a path of revenge with her sports gun when her twin brother suddenly dies and the police do little to solve the case.

Lomon of All of Us Are Dead plays Ji Soo-heon, who partners with Ye-eun in her quest. Soo-heon avenges bullied students by going after their tormentors. (Disney+, Nov 6)

3. Behind Every Star

This Korean remake of the hit French series Call My Agent! follows the employees of Method Entertainment, a top management company.

Lee Seo-jin is Ma Tae-o, the gentle and clever director of the agency who doesn't mind getting his hands dirty to get what he wants.

Kwak Sun-young is the ambitious Cheon Je-in, who has worked her way up to being a senior manager and still strives for more.

Tae-o and Je-in don't always see eye to eye in this fast-paced look at the wheeling and dealing that goes on behind the scenes. (tvN, Nov 7)

4. The First Responders

In this action-thriller-drama, police and firefighters team up to solve cases. Kim Rae-won (L.U.C.A.: The Beginning) plays Jin Ho-gae, a hard-boiled policeman with poor social skills but brilliant intuition, while Son Ho-jun is the enthusiastic and empathetic firefighter Bong Do-jin.

Meanwhile, Gong Seung-yeon plays the warm-hearted paramedic Song Seol. Unusually for a K-drama, The First Responders received a two-season order, with part two due out in the second half of next year. (SBS, Nov 12)

5. Reborn Rich

Following the smash hit Vincenzo, superstar Song Joong-ki is back on screens in Reborn Rich as the diligent Yoon Hyun-woo, who works for the Soonyang Group, at the beck and call of the family who run it.

One day he is falsely accused of embezzlement and killed by the family's youngest son, Jin Do-joon. Unexpectedly, he wakes up in the body of Do-joon and decides to take his revenge on the family from within.

Lee Sung-min (Shadow Detective) and Shin Hyun-been (Hospital Playlist) co-star. (JTBC, Nov 18)

6. Somebody

Newcomer Kang Hae-lim plays Sum, an app programmer on the autistic spectrum, while Kim Young-kwang (On Your Wedding Day) is a handsome architect hiding his true identity as a murderer in Somebody, Netflix's intense and unusual serial killer drama about lonely and marginalised people and alienation in the digital age.

The drama series debut of film director Jung Ji-woo (Eungyo, Heart Blackened), Somebody's first three episodes debuted at this year's Busan International Film Festival. (Netflix, Nov 18)

7. Weak Hero Class 1

The popular webtoon Weak Hero has been adapted into the eight-episode Weak Hero Class 1.

Yeon Shi-eun, played by former Wanna One singer Park Ji-hoon, is a model student at his high school and, though he appears weak, he uses his wits and other tactics to stand up to the violence taking place both inside and outside school.

This show was unveiled at the Busan film festival in early October. (Wavve, Nov 18)

8. Casino

Veteran film actor Choi Min-sik (Oldboy) returns to the small screen in crime drama Casino. He plays Cha Mu-sik, a gutsy entrepreneur who rises up to become a casino boss in the Philippines.

Taking a page out of Martin Scorsese's film Casino, this series from The Outlaws director Kang Yoon-sung promises slick thrills and sophisticated drama. Son Suk-ku (My Liberation Notes) and Lee Dong-hwi (Glitch) co-star. (Disney+, Nov 23)

9. Please Send Me a Fan Letter

Choi Soo-young of K-pop group Girls' Generation, who recently appeared in If You Wish Upon Me, headlines the limited MBC series Please Send Me a Fan Letter. She plays popular actress Han Gang-hee, who finds herself embroiled in a major crisis after receiving a fan letter.

Yoon Park of Forecasting Love and Weather plays Bang Jung-seok, a single father raising a daughter with leukaemia. (MBC, Nov 26)

10. Summer Strike

The latest entry in the popular 'healing drama' genre, Summer Strike (previously known as I Don't Feel Like Doing Anything) stars K-pop girl group AOA's Seolhyun and Im Si-wan of boy band ZE:A.

The show focuses on Lee Yeo-reum (Seol), a young woman who is dumped by her boyfriend and loses her mother, prompting her to quit her job and relocate to the countryside.

She gets to know the locals, including the handsome librarian An Dae-beom (Im). (Genie TV, November)

ALSO READ: Kim Tae-hee returns for thriller A House with a Yard

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.