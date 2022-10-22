10 top movie picks from the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival 2022

The Hong Kong Asian Film Festival offers a smorgasbord of movies by rising talents as well as thought-provoking, culturally diverse storytelling.

Now in its 19th edition, the festival this year features winners from the 2022 Berlin, Cannes and Venice film festivals in its line-up, and opens and closes with a brace of new features from emerging Hong Kong filmmakers.

Below are our picks of the titles not to be missed at this fantastic showcase of the best new cinema from across Asia.

1. Hong Kong Family

Eight years after an apocalyptic bust-up that put an end to one Hakka family's annual winter solstice dinner, a visit from a returning cousin forces everyone to swallow their grievances and attend an impossibly tense gathering.

Supported by the First Feature Film Initiative from Hong Kong's Film Development Fund, Eric Tsang Hing-weng's autobiographical debut stars pop group Mirror members Edan Lui Cheuk-on and Anson Lo Hon-ting opposite veterans Teresa Mo Shun-kwan and Tse Kwan-ho in an honest, unsentimental look at the family ties that hold us together even as they threaten to strangle us.

2. A Light Never Goes Out

Sylvia Chang Ai-chia has already picked up a Golden Horse nomination for best actress for her portrayal of a grieving widow who is determined to continue the work of her dead husband (Simon Yam Tat-wah).

As a designer of ornate neon street signs, his art was not only dying but becomes emblematic of Hong Kong's own changing identity in this debut feature from writer-director Anastasia Tsang Hin-ning. A Light Never Goes Out features as this year's closing film, alongside the Sammi Cheng Sau-man drama Lost Love.

3. Holy Spider

Zar Amir-Ebrahimi was named best actress at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year for her performance as an investigative journalist, who travels to the Holy City of Mashhad in Iran to report on a string of Jack the Ripper-style murders.

Ali Abbasi's follow-up to the wonderfully weird Border is a far bleaker affair. Holy Spider paints a startling picture of modern-day Iran, where a community run by influential clerics and corrupt police all but condones these violent acts against shamefully corrupt and fallen sex workers.

4. Next Sohee

Eight years after the sensational A Girl at My Door, Bae Doona reunites with writer-director July Jung in one of the most acclaimed South Korean films of the year.

Bae plays a police officer once again, this time investigating the death of the eponymous Sohee (Kim Si-eun), who was working at an internet firm's high-pressure call centre. She encounters authority figures who refuse to take responsibility for creating a toxic and exploitative environment that drives its employees to the edge.

5. Goliath

One of the most exciting and unique voices in Asian cinema, Kazakh filmmaker Adilkhan Yerzhanov once again exposes the small-town criminal underbelly of his home nation.

Through his singular perspective that interweaves social realism with black humour and the long-reaching influence of Hollywood, Goliath sees a desperate man (Berik Aitzhanov), whose wife is murdered by a local gangster, faced with a life-or-death decision: take a job as his right-hand man, or wage a one-man crusade for justice in a community fuelled by corruption.

6. Return to Seoul

Evoking everything from US miniseries Irma Vep to comedy-drama The Farewell, French-Cambodian filmmaker Davy Chou's second feature-length film is a fascinating exploration of identity and culture.

After her flight is diverted unexpectedly, Freddie (Park Ji-min) finds herself in South Korea for the first time since she was adopted to France as a child. She sets out on a spontaneous mission to find her birth parents, leading to an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

Featuring an eclectic soundtrack of Korean music from across the generations, the results are hip, humorous and heartfelt.

7. No Bears

Maverick director Jafar Panahi continues to defy the boundaries of filmmaking and the law, delivering yet another outlawed feature film while simultaneously serving a 20-year ban imposed by the Iranian government.

No Bears again stars Panahi as a fictional version of himself, who inadvertently takes a photograph of a forbidden relationship whilst hiding in a remote border town. When the community comes gunning for him, all hell breaks loose.

The film was awarded the Special Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year.

8. Love Life

A seemingly happy suburban family is fraught with unspoken tension from family members and their romantic pasts. These simmering grievances erupt when an unforeseen tragedy forces Taeko (Fumino Kimura) to reconnect with her ex-husband, who is both deaf and homeless.

Inspired by Akiko Yano's 1990 hit song of the same name, director Koji Fukada's film wrestles with the complicated bonds that we make with one another, and the importance and pain of recognising your partner as a whole person whose existence extends beyond your reach.

9. Fast & Feel Love

Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit is arguably the most exciting filmmaker working in Thailand today, capturing the voice of a generation through a string of hits including Mary is Happy, Mary is Happy, and Happy Old Year.

His latest protagonist, Kao (Nat Kitcharit), has found fame in the bizarre world of competitive cup stacking, but on the eve of facing off against the current world champion, he is dumped by his girlfriend of 10 years. What emerges is a whip smart, cine-literate romantic drama with a profound and refreshing perspective.

10. The Hill of Secrets

In recent years, South Korea has delivered a string of cannily executed coming-of-age dramas from the perspective of young female characters.

In the wake of such critical darlings as The World of Us and House of Hummingbird, debutant filmmaker Lee Ji-eun introduces us to 12-year-old Myung-eun (Moon Seung-a), who escapes the embarrassment of her impoverished home life through her imaginative essay writings.

However, the arrival of a new student with an even more powerful literary voice makes the young girl reconsider her attitude towards her family.

The Hong Kong Asian Film Festival runs from Oct 25 to Nov 13 at various venues.

ALSO READ: The 12 movies that defined Hong Kong cinema in the past 25 years

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.