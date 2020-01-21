10-year-old Indonesian rapper Angan DaHooman launches debut single

Angan DaHooman is 10 years old and thriving. His debut single, "Stay Up All Day", has been streamed over 9,000 times on Spotify since its launch in December 2019.

On his birthday party held on Jan. 13 in Jakarta, Angan launched his first music video. It was shot along the streets of South Jakarta, featuring himself rapping on the back of a pickup truck.

"Angan Senja, that's me. Angan DaHooman, that's my musical name," he rapped as friends from school and parents clapped their hands.

"Stay Up All Day" is a unique mix of 1980s hip hop with a twist of jazz, written by the Angan himself.

The proud parents of Angan are Cholil Mahmud, lead vocalist of influential indie rock band Efek Rumah Kaca, and Irma Hidayana, a consultant on infant and young child feeding.

During the six years his parents studied in the United States, Angan was exposed to different cultures and arts, including hip hop, which soon became his favourite genre.

"I wasn't a fan of hip hop myself, so I certainly did not influence him on this," Cholil told The Jakarta Post about his son's choice of genre. "I think it's because back when we were living in New York, he watched television shows, played games and watched YouTube, many of which had hip hop soundtracks."

As his love for hip hop grew, Angan started posting videos of him doing covers of rap songs on Instagram.

One was discovered by Imperial Ra, better known as Garna Raditya, an Indonesian music producer who is based in California.

Impressed by the boy's talent, Garna contacted his parents and sent Angan musical beats to write lyrics to.