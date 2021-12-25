11 things BTS are doing on their Christmas break

BTS announced on Dec 6 that they were taking a “period of rest”, spending the holiday season with their families and preparing for a “new chapter” in 2022.

However, this does not mean no news from the South Korean K-pop group – there will be updates and content posted almost daily until the end of 2021. Here are some things BTS did during their so-called holiday.

They opened Instagram accounts

Hours after announcing their break, the seven BTS members joined Instagram. Since then, they have racked up over 20 million followers each.

Some of them have been updating their accounts with artsy shots of their daily lives, while others are making minimal use of the platform.

Fun moments have included RM taking his followers on a museum road trip across the United States, while V and J-Hope shared moments of their holiday in Hawaii.

Jin went viral for his birthday song Super Tuna

To commemorate his 29th birthday, the oldest member of BTS shared a comedic, fun pop-trot song dubbed Super Tuna on Dec 4.

The witty tune and humorous video received a lot of love and went on to become a meme and TikTok challenge.

It also drew protests from Japanese internet users over the use of the words “East Sea” in its lyrics in reference to the waters between Korea and Japan, which Japanese call the Sea of Japan.

V's Christmas Tree featured in K-drama Our Beloved Summer

V lent his vocals to the soundtrack of the currently airing television show Our Beloved Summer.

The show is a romantic coming-of-age series staring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi.

Suga was featured on Juice Wrld's album Fighting Demons

On Dec 10, Juice Wrld’s second posthumous album was released, and featured BTS rapper Suga on the track Girl of My Dreams. The song became a hit in many regions, including breaking onto Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.

Juice Wrld died on Dec 8, 2019 when he suffered a medical emergency at an airport in Chicago after getting off a private jet. On Dec 24, it was announced that Suga had tested positive for Covid-19.

BTS will appear on Vogue Korea and GQ Korea covers

In January, BTS will rock Louis Vuitton outfits on the cover of 11 magazines across the world in collaboration with a campaign spearheaded by Vogue Korea and GQ Korea .

The special BTS issues will be available in several regions of the world, including Hong Kong. They will feature exclusive photos and interviews.

The band performed Butter on The Late Late Show

BTS, who have appeared on US late-night talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden on multiple occasions, performed Butter on a pedestrian crossing in the middle of Los Angeles traffic for the 1,000th episode of the show.

Their Minecraft counterparts were revealed by YouTube

The virtual versions of BTS performed at a special Minecraft event hosted by YouTube on Dec 17.

They released new trailers for their webtoon series

The teaser videos for upcoming webtoon series 7 Fates: Chakho were released on Dec 19.

It is one of several upcoming webtoon series featuring artists under BTS’ label, Hybe.

2017's Not Today featured in animated film Sing 2

The sequel to the popular 2016 film was released on Dec 22, as was its star-studded soundtrack, which featured a 2017 hit from BTS.

A cover of BTS’ Dynamite also featured in Netflix series Emily in Paris.

They reflected on a 'Butter-ful' year

The group shared a video to their YouTube channel commemorating an epic year. The video showed clips of them performing, winning awards, collaborating with other artists and celebrating their bond with their fans.

BTS celebrated Christmas Eve in a Butter-y style

The group kicked off the holiday celebrations with a video of them dancing along to a seasonal remix of their song Butter as the clock struck midnight on December 24 in South Korea.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.