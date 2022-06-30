The 12 movies that defined Hong Kong cinema in the past 25 years

On the cusp of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty, we look back at some of the films that particularly echoed public sentiment at the time of their release and left a lasting legacy on both Hong Kong cinema and the collective consciousness of the city.
1. Made in Hong Kong (1997)
It is a quirk in the exceedingly commercial nature of Hong Kong cinema that some of its most historically influential films were made on a tiny budget.
Famously shot on leftover film stock with a full cast of non-professional actors, Fruit Chan Gor ’s unforgettable tale of wasted youth remains one of the bleakest indictments of Hong Kong’s prospects under mainland Chinese rule in any creative format.
The film overcame its outsider status to win both the best picture and best director prizes at the 1998 Hong Kong Film Awards.
2. In the Mood for Love (2000)
Audiences in Hong Kong have never really regarded Wong Kar-wai quite as reverentially as many film lovers around the world do, and so it may surprise some of them to learn that this 1960s-set romance is now commonly recognised as one of the greatest films ever made in the history of world cinema.
Tony Leung Chiu-wai was named best actor at the Cannes Film Festival, and the film also won five prizes at the 2001 Hong Kong Film Awards — although it was pipped to the best picture award by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
3. Internal Affairs (2002)
The identity crisis experienced by Hong Kong people over the city’s transition from a British colony to Chinese rule finds its most intriguing form of expression in this utterly engrossing undercover police thriller — or at least that’s how most critics and academics agreed to interpret the film.
It was quickly turned into a trilogy, with the 2003 second film – a prequel by nature – being almost as good as the first. Martin Scorsese then won the only Oscar of his career in 2007 with The Departed , a Hollywood remake of Infernal Affairs.
4. Golden Chicken 2 (2003)
Nobody was mistaking this comedy-drama about an idealistic prostitute — played by Sandra Ng Kwan-yue in one of her most iconic roles — for a cinematic masterpiece.
But director Samson Chiu Leung-chun’s sequel to his 2002 hit Golden Chicken did strike an unusually emotional, almost cathartic chord with audiences when it opened in Hong Kong cinemas during the Christmas period in 2003 — shortly after the city lived through one of its most traumatic episodes, the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), earlier that year.
5. Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Stephen Chow Sing-chi made his last undisputed classic to date in this martial arts comedy.
Having completely won over his home crowd with the beloved sports comedy Shaolin Soccer just three years prior (with a box office take of HK$60 million (S$10.7 million), the king of comedy then narrowly eclipsed his own local record with Kung Fu Hustle ’s HK$61 million.
Chow’s unique flair in using special effects to create insanely inventive slapstick action even earned him a lot of fans in the United States for a time.
6. Election 2 (2006)
Unquestionably one of the best gangster epics in Hong Kong’s cinema history, this exceptionally violent crime saga about the power tussles in the criminal underworld also proves inadvertently prescient in its portrayal of the protagonists’ ill-advised persistence for a democratic election system under Chinese rule.
7. Ip Man (2008)
The film that marked the gigantic first step in Donnie Yen Ji-dan ’s transformation from a revered martial arts actor to an international superstar, this first instalment in Wilson Yip Wai-shun ’s popular action series ushered in a litany of so-called “biopics” on the real-life wing chun master over the following years.
Ip Man 2 would clinch the domestic box office title in 2010 with over HK$43.3 million, and Yen went on to secure Hollywood fame with such projects as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Mulan .
8. Gallants (2010)
The rise of a new generation of filmmakers made its first substantial impression when this low-budget martial arts comedy by emerging filmmakers Derek Kwok Tsz-kin and Clement Cheng Sze-kit became the surprise best picture winner at the 2011 Hong Kong Film Awards.
While it didn’t crack the top 10 in that year’s local box office rankings, the underdog drama was an audience favourite that paved the way for new directors to confidently stake their claim at the city’s top film awards in the years to come.
9. Cold War (2012)
Police thrillers are beyond common in Hong Kong, but this exciting effort by first-time directors Sunny Luk Kim-ching and Longman Leung Lok-man stood out as both the highest-grossing local film in 2012 (HK$42.8 million) and the winner of nine prizes at the 2013 Hong Kong Film Awards.
Its success could be down to the star-studded cast, the furiously paced storytelling, or the unusual emphasis on Hong Kong’s success in upholding the rule of law and the common law system. The 2016 sequel proved an even bigger hit, grossing HK$66.2 million.
10. Unbeatable (2013)
Before he turned his back on the Hong Kong market to become the go-to director for patriotic action blockbusters in mainland China, Dante Lam Chiu-yin made one movie that connected with the city’s audiences more thoroughly than any of his gritty crime thrillers ever did.
An uplifting boxing drama starring Nick Cheung Ka-fai as a down-on-his-luck former fighter, Unbeatable took the local box office title of 2013 with over HK$44.6 million – and Cheung’s impressive muscular build for the role made male fitness a citywide fad.
11. Ten Years (2015)
This low-budget omnibus feature directed by five young filmmakers is perhaps the most historically important title on this list.
Branded “scaremongering absurdity” upon its release by the Global Times newspaper, China’s official mouthpiece, the dystopian drama nevertheless went on to win best picture at the 2016 Hong Kong Film Awards. Many of its wild predictions have already become reality .
Notably, the film was pulled from cinemas at a time when every screening was still selling out. Now, with the national security law in place, such a film would not even get close to being shown publicly.
12. Anita (2021)
The social unrest over the past few years has convinced many people to bid farewell to their home city and driven quite a lot of others towards nostalgia.
Released in the midst of the pandemic, this mesmerising biopic of Canto-pop superstar Anita Mui Yim-fong provided just the tonic for a population acutely yearning for a glorious bygone era.
It grossed a remarkable HK$61.3 million in the last 50 days of 2021 — before cinemas were shut down again by the Omicron wave in early 2022.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.