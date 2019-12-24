'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress

Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne and The Star/Asia News Network

16-year-old Vanda Margraf has received rave reviews for her role in Ip Man 4: The Finale movie, Sin Chew Daily reported.

She plays Wan Ruonan, the daughter of a taichi master who remains strong and positive despite being bullied by her schoolmates.

The actress is of Chinese-German descent. Her father is the late German biologist Josef Margraf, who lived and worked in Yunnan province's Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture for 13 years. Her mother is Li Minguo, a well-known environmentalist in China.

Vanda grew up among nature and was home-schooled until age seven. Reports mentioned that she was discovered by acclaimed movie director Wong Kar-wai and signed on to his agency when she was 15. 

Starring in Ip Man 4, her big-screen debut, posed several challenges. She said in an interview: "The action scenes were really tough, and I discovered new injuries on my body every day. 

"There is a scene in the movie where I was slapped, and I didn't realise my co-star took it so seriously. The director was satisfied with the end result, and I was very happy until I saw how shocked everyone else was. 

"I was bleeding from the nose, and that was the first time I had a nosebleed!"

PHOTO: Instagram/ vandamargraf_

Ip Man 4 grossed over $1.7 million within three days of its theatrical release in Singapore from Dec 20 to 22. Its first-day box office raked in over $543,000, and the second day over $682,000, breaking the single-day record as the highest box office intake for an Asian film in 2019.

ALSO READ: Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
actress celebrities movies

TRENDING

Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
This year I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
&#039;I don&#039;t f*****g care&#039;: Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video
'I don't f*****g care': Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question

SERVICES