'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress

16-year-old Vanda Margraf has received rave reviews for her role in Ip Man 4: The Finale movie, Sin Chew Daily reported.

She plays Wan Ruonan, the daughter of a taichi master who remains strong and positive despite being bullied by her schoolmates.

The actress is of Chinese-German descent. Her father is the late German biologist Josef Margraf, who lived and worked in Yunnan province's Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture for 13 years. Her mother is Li Minguo, a well-known environmentalist in China.

Vanda grew up among nature and was home-schooled until age seven. Reports mentioned that she was discovered by acclaimed movie director Wong Kar-wai and signed on to his agency when she was 15.

Starring in Ip Man 4, her big-screen debut, posed several challenges. She said in an interview: "The action scenes were really tough, and I discovered new injuries on my body every day.

"There is a scene in the movie where I was slapped, and I didn't realise my co-star took it so seriously. The director was satisfied with the end result, and I was very happy until I saw how shocked everyone else was.

"I was bleeding from the nose, and that was the first time I had a nosebleed!"

Ip Man 4 grossed over $1.7 million within three days of its theatrical release in Singapore from Dec 20 to 22. Its first-day box office raked in over $543,000, and the second day over $682,000, breaking the single-day record as the highest box office intake for an Asian film in 2019.

