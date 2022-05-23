16-year-old singer to step back from K-pop girl group amid school bullying scandal

New K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will begin promoting as a five-member group after it was announced a sixth member, Kim Garam, is taking a break.

On May 20, Source Music, the label behind Le Sserafim, released a statement addressing rumours surrounding 16-year-old Kim, who was mired in controversy ahead of the group's debut, accused of bullying and bad behaviour at school.

Source Music, a subsidiary of Hybe (the company behind BTS), has repeatedly stated that Kim was not an abuser but rather the victim.

Le Sserafim released their first album Fearless on May 2.

The announcement of Kim's hiatus followed reports on May 19 that a former classmate has brought a lawsuit against the performer.

Ever since Kim was unveiled as a member, Le Sserafim have been dogged by rumours that the teen has a history of school violence resulting in disciplinary action.

Source Music continues to deny most of the claims and rumours, and is pursuing legal action. It did not say how long Kim will be stepping away but that she needs the time off because of stress related to the accusations.

According to the lawsuit, a former middle school classmate is asking for an apology from Kim and acknowledgement of her actions, which allegedly led to that student attempting suicide. The student also requested that Hybe issue a statement about its position on school-time bullying.

In Source's statement, the company revealed that Kim's side of the story was more complicated and that she was acting aggressively in defence of a classmate.

According to Kim, the classmate who put forth the lawsuit had allegedly taken photos of a friend changing clothes at school and posted them on social media. Kim's verbal abuse and threats, which resulted in her appearing before a school violence committee, were because she wanted to defend her friend.

The company also denied other rumours, such as her underage smoking and drinking, being involved in gang fights, attacking classmates with bricks, being brought to school via police car, and being cut from another girl group due to her actions.

School-era bullying has become a hot topic in South Korea, with many celebrities and athletes' careers stalled after allegations and accusations brought forward of their past behaviour towards classmates.

Last year, Soojin left girl group (G)I-dle amid rumours of bullying at school, while several other K-pop stars, such as Stray Kids' Hyunjin, have had to address allegations, apologise and take breaks from their careers.

