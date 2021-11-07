20 years on from 1st Harry Potter movie, franchise still spawning spin-off films and, perhaps, a TV series

On Nov 4, 2001, a movie premiered that would change the world. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first of eight films based on the bestselling books by British author JK Rowling, was unveiled at London's Odeon Leicester Square cinema.

As young actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint stepped out into the spotlight, it was the start of Potter movie mania, a magical cinematic journey that launched careers, spawned franchises, opened theme parks and influenced a generation of children's Halloween costumes.

Two years earlier, producer David Hayman had persuaded Warner Bros to part with £1 million (S$1.56 million) to obtain the rights to Rowling's first four books about a boy wizard named Harry and his time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

As the story goes, he'd been looking for a children's book to adapt for the big screen when his assistant suggested he read the first in the series, published in 1997, which tells of how Harry's parents were murdered by a dark wizard named Lord Voldemort.

It was a case of right place, right time for Hayman, as Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone became a bestseller and Rowling began cranking out follow-ups for what would ultimately become a seven-book series.

Even so, bringing Harry Potter to the screen would take the work of many, beginning with screenwriter Steve Kloves, "the unsung hero" of the franchise according to Hayman.

Having just penned Wonder Boys, a script for which he received an Oscar nomination, Kloves went on to adapt all but one of Rowling's Potter books.

"The time when Jo [Rowling] was most nervous throughout the entire process was when I took her out to Los Angeles to meet Steve," recalls Hayman. "She understood that he was a fellow writer, pivotal in bringing her books to the screen. And she was very nervous. And yet when she met him, she knew she'd found a kindred spirit."

At the time, Rowling was struggling with completing book four, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, while Kloves was daunted by adapting the first book, which was by then a sensation. "He had all this pressure on him."

The pressure wasn't just on the writers. In August 2000, this writer attended the first ever press conference in which the unknown Radcliffe, Watson and Grint were introduced to the world's media.

Cast as Harry, the bespectacled Radcliffe, aged 11, looked like a rabbit in the headlights as the moderator asked him if he would save the money he'd make from the film.

"Probably," he squeaked. Watson and Grint, who were set to play Harry's friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, came across as more confident as flashbulbs popped in front of them.

Like his two young co-stars, Radcliffe would grow up to be an articulate, bright and sensitive soul, and one with a full understanding of why Rowling's work resonated. "In terms of what makes it a phenomenon … it has embedded itself in the consciousness of about three generations," he once told me.

"It's become a part of everybody's collective understanding of the world, and that will continue to be passed off." It was also "the latest in a very rich history of orphan literature," he added, with an "intricately worked out logic to the world of magic."

Back when Radcliffe was a newcomer, everyone wanted in on Harry Potter — even Steven Spielberg, who considered directing it.

The gig eventually went to Chris Columbus, who had previously made the mischievous Christmas classic Home Alone, and had become a complete Potter obsessive over the previous 12 months, thanks to his daughter Eleanor.

He would go on to direct the second instalment, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets , though arguably never quite got the recognition that David Yates, who helmed the final four films, was given.

In truth, Columbus' input into that first film was vital, as Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone set the blueprint for what was to come. It did a lot of things right — like hiring the legendary John Williams to compose that unforgettable tinkly score.

It was also wisely shot in the UK, settling in at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden outside of London (where The Making of Harry Potter tour and exhibition is still based), as long-standing sets for Hogwarts Great Hall and other rooms were built.

Then there was the adult cast, with Columbus raiding what Emma Watson later called "the creme-de-la-creme of British talent": Alan Rickman to play Hogwarts teacher Severus Snape; Richard Harris to play head teacher Albus Dumbledore; and Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall.

The series would also call upon Kenneth Branagh, Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter, to name but three.

Indeed, the only concession to American audiences was changing the film's title to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

The first film was a hit with the public and critics alike. Trade paper Variety called it "a near-perfect commercial and cultural commodity." Radcliffe and his co-stars became stars, although the tight network around them ensured they remained grounded and scandal-free.

"It's made me a stronger person than I ever could imagine I would be," Watson reflected later. "I feel, as though after having done this, I could do anything really. In terms of acting, in terms of life in general, it's really made me who I am."

By the time Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part two was released in 2011, bringing the series to a close, the franchise had generated more than US$7.7 billion (S$10.4 billion) at the worldwide box office.

Since then, the Rowling-scripted prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them grossed US$800 million globally. Although 2019's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald took US$654 million, a disappointment by its own lofty standards, the series is set to continue with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, due for release next April.

This is just one part of the Potter empire, though. This month, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on a story by Rowling, returns to Broadway. And the just opened Universal Studios Beijing theme park includes The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with tours through Hogwarts castle and beyond.

Then there's the mouthwatering prospect of a television series. Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter ran a story that executives at Warners and HBO Max, the studio's streaming service, have had multiple meetings about bringing Harry Potter to the small screen.

There have been issues, not least the fact that Rowling has faced public backlash in recent years for comments about transgender men and women. And yet it feels unlikely this would tarnish the Harry Potter brand permanently.

While other films have failed to replicate the Potter magic — think The Golden Compass or The Spiderwick Chronicles — the thirst for all things Harry remains. What form a new outing will take remains to be seen, but it can't be too long before the Potter goose is made to lay another golden egg.

