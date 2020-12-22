20 years on, Ang Lee reflects on success of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

It's almost impossible to watch the fight scene that takes place above a bamboo forest in the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and not let out some kind of verbal exclamation.

Twenty years later, the exhilarating grace of Ang Lee's martial arts masterpiece is just as breathtaking. The way figures glide across the water. The extraordinary lightness of it. The craft and choreography are only further evidence of a mantra uttered in the film: "A sword by itself rules nothing. It only comes alive in skilled hands."

Take that scene, where Chow Yun Fat and Zhang Ziyi clash in a dance across bamboo stalks. Asked what he remembers about shooting it, Lee Ang doesn't hesitate: The sweating. Not from heat but from the stress of suspending a few of Asia's biggest movie stars high in the air, held aloft by cranes over a valley.

"You use very heavy ways to imitate lightness," said Lee, speaking over the phone from Taiwan during a recent trip from his home in New York.

"Each actor hanging up there, you need 30 people down on the ground mimicking how the bamboo swings in the wind. I probably did about a third of what I wanted to do. The way you dream about a movie, it's very difficult to make real."

Dec 8 marked the 20th anniversary of the release of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, an occasion being celebrated with a new limited-edition 4K UHD Blu-ray.

It remains a movie unlike any other. An international co-production filmed in China and shot in Mandarin, it still ranks, easily, as the most successful non-English language film ever in the US. The movie, which had a US$17 million (S$22 million) budget, grossed US$128.1 million in North America.

Arguably more than any other film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon opened mainstream American moviegoers to not just a new genre known predominantly in Asia — the wuxia tradition — but to subtitled films in general. It set another record with 10 Academy Awards nominations, a record since equaled by Roma and Parasite. Crouching Tiger took home four Oscars.

When Bong Joon Ho's Parasite became the first non-English language best-picture winner in February, did Ang Lee feel that he had helped pave the way?

"Yeah, I did," he said, laughing. "I wouldn't say it happened because of me. But as people paved the way for me, I paved the way for that movie. And that movie paved the way for future movie-makers and goers. We're a community. We're all part of a history."

Crouching Tiger is poised between worlds. Its elegantly choreographed action scenes are like poetry. Its conflicts between duty and freedom as well as master and disciple take on soulful dimensions — particularly in scenes with the film's antagonist: the rebellious Jen Yu (Zhang Ziyi), a commanding figure of feminist fury and empowerment who at the time drew comparisons to Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Twenty years later, she still feels like a brilliant outlier in a male-dominated genre.

A scene from the film.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The film is a fusion of the East and the West, of Asian film history and Hollywood, of action movie and art house. Lee and writer-producer James Schamus — who together adapted Jane Austen in 1995 — took to referring to it as Sense and Sensibility with martial arts.

Over five months of preparations and a five-month shoot across China, Ang Lee agonised over the delicate balance of Crouching Tiger.

"Halfway through our difficulties, I remember thinking this is a B-movie, supposedly. I'm fighting the genre, trying to make a great movie," he said.

"I didn't have experience in martial arts. It's a very special skill and cinematic sense, which I learned from the Hong Kong crew — the choreographer Yuen Wo-ping and the cinematographer Peter Pau. I learned so much about movie-making. Not just about action, but about the essence of the medium."

Every project tends to become all-consuming for Ang Lee, the protean director of Life of Pi, Brokeback Mountain, and The Ice Storm.

"Sometimes it feels like every movie is a lifetime," he said, chuckling. But he considers Crouching Tiger his most difficult film, not just because of the technical challenges but the pressure he put on himself to capture the cinema of his youth.

He added it was the toughest movie and the toughest part of his life. "I still wanted good fight scenes. I also wanted a good art department, a historical look and good acting. I was just too greedy. It was kind of my childhood fantasy. I joke that it's a childhood fantasy and midlife crisis all clenched together," he said.

That's also what Ang Lee ascribes the film's success to: its sense of childlike wonderment.

"What I think people respond to is the innocence," he said. "Putting yourself in an unknown situation, somehow you have a better chance to find that innocence. It's the reason we go to the theatre."

In recent years, Lee has remade himself as a digital convert, in pursuit of a new kind of cinema — "which I have not found", he added, laughing — that includes high frame rate, 3D and other innovations that he believes are the future of film.

While some of the results have been fascinating, his forays into digital — 2019's Gemini Man and 2016's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk — haven't been received well. He said he's still brooding, still curious.

"I don't want to give up just yet," Ang Lee said. "The movie gods have been very good to me. As long as I can, I'll do my service — whether digitally, or if someday I go back to making something on a flat screen. But I think the way I view things has changed, and I have to be honest with that.

''At the end of the day, honesty is very important. You might get blamed for it, you might fail, but a part of you has to keep honest and fresh. I just hope my whole career is like a never-ending film school."