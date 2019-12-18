The 2010s in entertainment: Binge TV, Disney and music moguls

Every year brings an avalanche of lists about pop culture -- best films, best books, best albums. Attempting to define a decade in the world of entertainment is, at best, daunting.

But hey, we are going to give it a try.

Here are some of the key trends that emerged in the 2010s in television, film and music, from the explosion of scripted series to a new generation of divas whose empires transcend the concert stage.

GENERATION STREAMING

At the start of 2010, music platform Spotify had less than one million subscribers, Netflix had a little over 12 million, and streaming services were more of a curiosity than anything else.

Ten years on, Spotify has 248 million users and Netflix has more than 158 million.

Streaming is the new normal: the worlds of television, film and music have been transformed by the emergence of this new way to consume content. Everything is available, all the time.

Careers can be made -- or can unravel -- on these platforms. Buying CDs? So last decade.

YouTube has a paramount place in the new entertainment landscape. For Generation Z, the post-millennials, it is the place to go to discover the hottest new talent.

The evolution of internet technology has allowed for streaming en masse -- impossible a decade ago.

The seismic changes also have revolutionised the video game industry, with multi-player games such as Fortnite exploding thanks to streaming capabilities, and helped boost e-sports.

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins (on screen), one of the biggest Fortnite stars, speaks to the crowd at the start of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals in July 2019 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. PHOTO: AFP

Users have largely abandoned their desktops and television sets -- smartphones and tablets are now what many people use to listen to music, watch films or read the news.

As the United States slowly unfurls its 5G network, users should have even less reason to leave the couch -- and their phones.

PEAK TV: A BINGEFEST

Once upon a time, there was appointment TV: shows like "Seinfeld" that US viewers watched at the same time so they could discuss it the next day. If you lived abroad, you had to wait.

Now, more and more people are cutting the cord, and DVRs are on the way out.

"Game of Thrones" took the world by storm -- here, the Iron Throne is on display in April 2019 ahead of the New York premiere of the HBO show's final season. PHOTO: AFP

The streaming boom, and the gradual shift away from traditional networks and broadcast schedules, means that television has finally gone global.

Out: the agonizing week-long wait for a new episode. In: binge-watching your favourite shows when Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and others dump an entire series in one go.