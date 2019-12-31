2019 in review: TV shows we loved, and what we stopped watching

Yesterday, we found out what our readers' favourite TV shows of 2019 were.

Today, StarLifestyle's TV reviewers look back at our favourite shows of 2019, and the ones we finally changed the channel (or stopped streaming) on.

TV SHOWS WE LOVED

UNBELIEVABLE

This eight-episode series from Netflix starts off with a teen accused of lying about her rape, and then shifts to two female detectives investigating similar rape cases and doing their darndest to catch the rapist.

The series is difficult to watch, but at the same time worth watching from beginning to end.

Based on a 2015 news article An Unbelievable Story Of Rape, viewers are given an account of the events at two places with two different timelines.

While the performances from the actors (Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever) are amazing, what stays with you long after you're done with the series is a feeling of hope... that every woman who's violated will get some form of peace at some point. - Mumtaj Begum

MOST BEAUTIFUL THING

Like the name suggests, this is one of the most beautiful things to premiere on Netflix in 2019.

Set in the 1950s in Rio De Janeiro, this Portuguese series revolves around a woman who rebuilds her life after her husband disappears. It has flair, love, exotic locations, good looking people and most importantly, drama.

The first season has seven episodes, and they discuss topics ahead of its time - female empowerment, gender equality. Most Beautiful Thing has been renewed for a second season.

- Sharmila Nair

CHERNOBYL

This five-part series is based on the real-life 1986 Chernobyl disaster - where a massive explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine, led to the spread of radio-active material to as far as Belarus and Russia.

If you haven't seen Chernobyl, drop everything you're doing now and watch it (streaming on HBO Go).

Here's why: Besides the impressive acting and realistic makeup, set and production design, Chernobyl wowed me simply because it took a technical subject matter with a lot of moving parts and explained it with such clarity and in a way lay people can understand.

- Kenneth Chaw

THE BOYS

The Boys, on Amazon Prime, isn't like any superhero movie or TV drama I've ever seen. It completely blew me away.

In this show, we are introduced to The Seven, a band of celebrity superheroes (Supes, they're called) who are endorsed by a shady corporation that monetises them for all they're worth.

The Supes may help people in trouble but they seem more focused on helping themselves - building their brand, raking in the moolah, etc.

Here's where The Boys come in. It's made up of ordinary folk who've all had some run-ins with the Supes, and are out to expose the heroes for the crooks that they are.

Led by Bill Butler (the amazing Karl Urban), these fellas may not possess superpowers but they have heart, charm, humour and common sense. And, boy, do they kick a$$.

Lots of well-told drama, tonnes of action and jaw-dropping reveals.

- S. Indramalar

HIGH SEAS

I have never watched a telenovela... except the American version of Ugly Betty, which is a remake of the Colombian series Yo Soy Betty, La Fea.

While the Spanish series High Seas is not exactly a telenovela, its eight episodes have all the ingredients - over-the-top acting, ridiculous plots and beautiful stars.

I recommended it to all my friends with this summary: "It's a cross between Downton Abbey and Murder On The Orient Express, but on a luxury cruise liner."

Armed with inquisitive minds and fabulous outfits, rich sisters Eva and Carolina investigate several murders that happen on board the cruise ship they are on. I love a good murder mystery with plot twists and High Seas has them in spades.

Throw in haute couture from the 1940s, and this suspenseful series from Netflix became a surprise hit that got me hooked.

- Gordon Kho

THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

It's been a wonderful TV year for pop culture and sci-fi geeks, with shows like Watchmen (what a watch, man), The Mandalorian (Baby Yoda!), The Boys (Oh boy oh boy), Titans (Bat-who?), His Dark Materials (Armoured bears!), The Witcher (Hmmm...) and The Umbrella Academy (one for a rainy day) all worthy of mention here.

But the one show this year I actually managed to binge from start to finish was one that was entirely made with puppets.