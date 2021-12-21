2021 was K-pop nostalgia year, as second generation groups found new fans

In 2021, young and recently formed K-pop acts had some of the year’s major hits. The year also saw the return of some older acts, driven by nostalgia.

This interest in music from the past was focused on artists from the so-called second generation of K-pop, active from around 2007 to 2015. Acts who haven’t released music for several years saw songs from several years ago gain renewed attention, giving K-pop in 2021 an odd timelessness.

The nostalgia wave began with Brave Girls’ resurgence in March. Formed in 2011, the girl group never saw much commercial success despite being produced by K-pop hitmaker Brave Brothers and even though songs of theirs received critical acclaim.

Early in 2021, a decade’s worth of effort and line-up changes paid off, and their 2017 single Rollin’ went viral.

With Brave Girls’ career revitalised, they began appearing on television and promoting new songs, and racked up tens of millions of views for their music videos and performances. The group are up for prizes at various South Korean end-of-year award shows.

Other girl groups that never really got their day in the spotlight but had hit-worthy tracks, most notably Laboum, also garnered attention for older hits following Brave Girls’ success.

Several popular K-pop acts who had major hits in the early 2010s came together for the first time in some years. In June, boy band 2PM returned with their album Must, their first new release as a group since 2016’s Gentlemen’s Game.

Though 2PM’s was a lengthy break, it had been planned – so their return was welcome but not such a surprise. 2PM members had been focusing on their solo careers and completing their military service – compulsory for men in South Korea.

A few months later, 2AM, their more vocally oriented counterparts, returned to the music scene after a lengthy hiatus.

The release of their EP Ballad 21 F/W on Oct 12 marked a new era for the band, which last released music together in 2014, after which the four members parted ways and left their label JYP Entertainment, in what seemed an unofficial disbandment.

In November, girl group T-ara also returned with the appropriately titled Re:T-ara, a two-track single album. For their first release together since 2017, the four remaining members of the group teamed up with popular South Korean media company Dingo Music.

The new releases, Tiki Taka and All-Kill, harked back to T-ara’s heyday, when they were known for major dance hits including 2011’s Roly-Poly and 2012’s Day by Day.

And although girl group Sistar didn’t return to the scene, two members of the group, Hyolyn and Dasom, teamed up to launch Summer or Summer in August.

The girl group, who officially disbanded in 2017, were known for their seasonal hits and the track by half of Sistar marked the return of a “song of summer”.

Another group set to make a return to the music scene is Girls’ Generation subunit Oh-GG. On Dec 16, the five remaining members signed to music label SM Entertainment dropped the first hint that they will release new music – their last release was in 2018 – with news of their inclusion on SM Entertainment’s upcoming company-wide winter album.

The prospect of the group’s return was celebrated by fans of Girls’ Generation, who got various hashtags relating to the group to trend. New music from Oh-GG will reportedly be heard on the SMTown 2022: SMCU Express album, to be released on Dec 27.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.