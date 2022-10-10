20th Century Girl: Kim Yoo-jung shines in Netflix romantic comedy

3/5 stars

Kim Yoo-jung (Lovers of the Red Sky ) is an absolute delight in Bang Woo-ri's 20th Century Girl, a nostalgia-fuelled high-school romcom set in 1999. The film premiered at the Busan International Film Festival this week, and will be available globally on Netflix from Oct 21.

Bursting with youthful exuberance and cataclysmic heartache, it follows the wilful yet well-meaning Bo-ra (Kim), whose efforts to research a potential love interest for her best friend backfire in the most spectacular fashion.

Byeon Woo-seok, Park Jung-woo and Roh Yoon-seo also star, but all are sidelined by Kim's dazzling central turn.

Bo-ra and Yeon-doo (Roh) have been best friends forever, but just as they are about to transition from an all-girls school to a new coed academy, Yeon-doo is shipped off to the United States for a life-saving heart operation.

While she is away, Bo-ra is tasked with finding out everything she can about Hyun-jin (Park), a classmate that Yeon-doo had a brief interaction with before she left.

Always willing to help her ailing BFF, Bo-ra determines to befriend Hyun-jin's buddy Woon-ho (Byeon), and milk him for information. Inevitably, she starts to develop feelings for Woon-ho, only for Hyun-jin to ask Bo-ra out.

Things just go from bad to worse for Bo-ra, and much of the film's humour and subsequent heartbreak arises from her gung-ho approach to life, barrelling into situations with a cocksure attitude that always seems to get her into trouble.

Her presence also sets Hyun-jin and Woon-ho at loggerheads, as they both vie for Bo-ra's attentions. Nothing, however, can prepare them for what awaits them upon Yeon-doo's return.

Bang ensures that the female characters are far more memorable than the men in her film. While Hyun-jin and Woon-ho are both handsome, neither seems worthy of keeping up with Bo-ra's relentless firecracker.

Athletic and proficient in taekwondo, she is also physically stronger than her suitors, at one point besting a local gangster while the boys can only stand by trembling.

Unfortunately, the film employs a present-day framing device starring Han Hyo-joo as a melancholic adult Bo-ra, who wistfully recollects how assertive and happy she used to be.

This extended epilogue, which gives the film a heavy-handed and wholly unnecessary tragic coda, somewhat takes the wind out of the sails of what is for the most part a genuinely heartwarming comedy of youthful errors.

20th Century Girl will start streaming on Netflix on Oct 21.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.